Boity Thulo is still living it up in France. The Mzansi media personality took to social media to show off the snaps she took when she attended the French Open with her squad and her beau Anthon Jeftha.

Boity Thulo attended the French Open in France. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

The stunner rocked a stunning white outfit fit perfect for the occasion. She shared that she enjoyed herself at the ongoing tennis tournament.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper served Mzansi vacation goals with the snaps she posted. She captioned her post:

"Wow! I had the most phenomenal time at the @rolandgarros #FrenchOpen with my amazing @moetchandon family! The perfect #ToastWithMoet."

Boity's celeb friends and her followers took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her outfit and her lit vacay.

Minnie Dlamini said:

"To say I’m jealous would be an understatement. Have the best time, my love."

neo_kgolane commented:

"All white just like an Angel."

miss_dyna wrote:

"Looooove your vacay outfits."

somethingberrie said:

"That outfit is everything."

michellekeboneilwe commented:

"Sis. I love your outfit."

kaykharoli wrote:

"You look stunning."

bruceybld added:

"The ace of Paris... Dressed for the occasion."

Boity Thulo in Paris with Anton Jeftha

In related news, Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo is continuing to share her love life openly. The rapper is currently on an international trip with her boyfriend, Anton Jeftha.

Boity Thulo is jet-setting internationally and is in France with her beau. The two looked gorgeous in similar brown colour schemes in an Instagram post. Boity and Anton Jeftha were bundled up in trench coats as they explored France.

Boity was lovingly fixing Anton's shirt in one adorable frame, and her comments could not stand the couple's cuteness. Boity's caption was written in French and translated to:

"Love is wonderful."

Source: Briefly News