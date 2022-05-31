Boity Thulo looked in love and glowing while travelling overseas with her handsome beau Anton Jeftha

TV personality Boity Thulo and her boyfriend Anton Jeftha looked dashing as a couple as they explored Europe

Boity Thulo's supporters were all completely taken by the couple's adorable snaps together while exploring their surroundings

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Boity Thulo is continuing to share her love life openly. The rapper is currently on an international trip with her boyfriend, Anton Jeftha.

Boity is in Paris with her boyfriend Anton Jeftha and shared cute pictures of their lovely trip. Images: Instagram/@antonjeftha/@boity

Source: Instagram

Boity Thulo is jet-setting internationally and is in France with her beau.

Boity Thulo is all loved up in France with Anton Jeftha

The two looked gorgeous in similar brown colour schemes in an Instagram post. Boity and Anton Jeftha were bundled up in trench coats as they explored France.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Boity was lovingly fixing Anton's shirt in one adorable frame, and her comments could not stand the couple's cuteness.

Boity's caption was written in French and translated to:

"Love is wonderful."

Boity Thulo's supporters love her with Anton Jeftha

Designer Rich Mnisi commented:

"Le cute yang"

Boity's fans flooded her comments with their admiration for the couple

@lilly_102546 commented:

"Ugh!! Y’all are just too cuuuuute!!"

@gee_moerane commented:

"My favorite lovebirds!"

@macatala_ka_qoyi added:

"This must be so much fun with the one you love."

@sandygifts_mokwatsi wrote:

"Love looks good on you guys ❤️❤️, thank you for living love in this loveless generation."

"How'd I get so lucky?": Boity Thulo's boo Anton gushes over her cute pics

Briefly News previously reported that Boity is living her best life. The stunner recently flew to Paris, France, and if the posts on her social media pages are anything to go by, the rapper and businesswoman is having fun.

Anthon Jeftha has also taken to his social media pages to share what he and his beautiful lady has been up to in Paris.

Source: Briefly News