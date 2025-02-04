Brenda Ngxoli has officially announced that she is now under new management

The actress is setting her sights on new beginnings and promoted her profile for bookings

This comes after Mzansi helped her during her domestic violence allegations, and netizens are immensely proud of her

Brenda Ngxoli

Source: Twitter

Brenda Ngxoli is officially starting 2025 on a good note and with new management after all the drama she has been through!

Brenda Ngxoli hires new manager

From having her life turned upside down by her family to having it take a complete 180 and things finally looking up for her, Brenda Ngxoli is now ready for new beginnings.

The former The Queen actress opened up about her troubles with her toxic family members and received an outpouring of love and support from South Africans.

After bagging her first gig in a while and hosting the SATLAs, Brenda is using the support to her advantage by promoting her brand under new management.

Brenda Ngxoli is ready for new beginnings and career opportunities.

Source: Twitter

She shared on her social media pages that she is now open for bookings, from acting to hosting, under Dr Ntsizakalo Ngalo:

Mzansi shows love to Brenda Ngxoli

Netizens celebrated Brenda as she stepped into a new chapter in her life, excited for what was to come:

Candle_Kerese cheered:

"Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, you're a testament that in life, you must never ever give up."

sesenyana said:

"Happy for you Mamaka Sky, please rebuild your new life and build your new home."

MellZolanski showed love to Brenda:

"We never give up, we get up and start afresh. You're a true inspiration, mama ka Sky."

Luyi_Blessed wrote:

"May God continue to bless you and continue showing His grace through you."

thembakazi20692 quoted:

"'Isaiah 60:22: When the time is right, God perfects it. It's the how and the journey that normally delays the process."

MMtima added:

"God loves you so much; he would never abandon you. He'll never write you off before your time."

Brenda Ngxoli ready for interviews

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Brenda Ngxoli announcing that she was open to media interviews.

The actress said she owed it to fellow South Africans to share her story after all that they did for her.

