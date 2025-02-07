Nasty C announced the 2025 Ivyson Campus Tour and the universities he'll be performing at

Fans can get free tickets to the Ivyson Campus Tour on a first come, first serve basis

Students from excluded universities begged Nasty C to add their campuses to the tour

Nasty C announced the universities he'll be performing at for the 2025 Ivyson Campus Tour Image: Gareth Cattermole - MTV/Getty Images for MTV

Source: Getty Images

Nasty C fans are over the moon after the SMA hitmaker announced the 2025 edition of the Ivyson Campus Tour. This comes barely weeks after he announced new dates for his Ivyson Tour.

The Zulu Man With Some Power rapper took to his official social media accounts and shared news that he will be touring universities across SA.

Confirmed universities for Nasty C's 2025 Ivyson Campus Tour

In an Instagram post, Nasty C shared a poster with the confirmed universities for the Ivyson Campus Tour. He is set to bring his high-energy performances to universities in KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and Gauteng provinces.

In KZN, Nasty C will perform at Durban University of Technology (DUT), Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) and the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN). In the Western Cape, Nasty C will take to the stage at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), the University of Cape Town (UCT), and the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

Nasty C will perform at the University of Pretoria (UP), Tshwane University of Technology (TUT), the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) and the University of Johannesburg (UJ) when the tour hits Gauteng.

Students at these universities can secure free tickets by scanning QR codes on posters that will be put up at select campuses. A Nasty C fan page shared that the tickets are limited and will be secured on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans beg for more universities to be added to the tour

While news of the Ivyson Campus Tour excited many, fans from excluded institutions flooded the comments asking for their campuses to be added. Those from universities on the poster urged the Tall Racks Records boss to reveal the tour dates so that they could make arrangements in time.

Here’s what people had to say:

@KaeTeeSA1 asked:

“There are no campuses in the Eastern Cape neh?”

@TshepisoKa94385 pleaded:

“Give us the dates now 😭 Thina we don’t go to campus every day.”

@TshepoLekgetho said:

“Free State should be on your list please 🙏🏾”

@JayyKumkanii remarked:

“Come to UFS, Bloemfontein campus! You promised us a free show at the Ivyson tour back in 2022. Time to pay up razo😂🙏🏾”

@masterwebster01 said:

“Let me help you out with Stellenbosch University 🙌👌“

@DahippiePrstn:

“Come to the University of Mpumalanga. You got a load of fans 🤞🏿”

@LilGangTz1:

“We miss you!”

Nasty C at the Galaxy KDay at Meerendal Estates Image: Dereck Green/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Given his connection with his fanbase, Nasty C will likely add other universities to his Ivyson Campus Tour. The former Mabala Noise signee recently released the single For Certain as his way of thanking his fanbase for making 2024 a year to remember.

Nasty C sets SA hip hop record on Spotify

Previously, Briefly News reported that Nasty C set a new record as the most streamed Hip Hop musician in SA. The I Love It Here rapper reached 100 million streams on Spotify. He also surpassed a billion streams globally across all Digital Streaming Platforms (DSPs).

The father of one didn’t claim the title of the most streamed artist in SA on Spotify in 2024, as that accolade went to Drake. The God’s Plan rapper had a busy 2024 as he traded jabs on wax with Kendrick Lamar.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News