The South African hip hop rapper Nasty C has broken yet another record in 2024

The Strings and Bling hitmaker became the first Mzansi hip hop star to hit 100 million streams on Spotify

Many netizens on social media applauded the star for generating so many streams as a solo artist

Nasty C recently made history on Spotify. Image: Dereck Green

Source: Getty Images

The South African multi-award winner Nasty C recently broke another record with his timeless music.

Nasty C becomes 1st SA rapper to hit 100M Spotify streams

There is no stopping Nasty C when it comes to him being on a winning streak. Recently, the father of one broke another record in history as he became the first hip hop artist to hit 100 million streams on Spotify.

It was also confirmed that the Strings and Bling hitmaker had reached 1 billion streams globally across all Digital Streaming Platforms (DSPs). Fans, celebrities, and industry professionals celebrate this historic achievement, congratulating Nasty C for his hard work and commitment to his craft.

@2022AFRICA also posted about Nasty C's achievement on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Nasty C has officially Surpassed 1 Billion streams across all streaming platforms globally."

See the post below:

SA applauds Nasty C

Many people flooded the comment section to applaud and praise Nasty C for his achievement. Here's what they had to say:

@Nova_Babyblue commented:

"So, who’s after him?? Like, who’s in the top 5? Hip hop artists, to be specific."

@Doobsie_Dons said:

"Comparing him to any SA rapper is disrespect."

@LMphaho replied:

"We made it, proud of the boy."

@Sending_Failed7 replied:

"The coolest kid in Africa."

@selokelamokgawa mentioned:

"The biggest hip hop artist in Africa."

@rooi1828 shared:

"Congratulations to Nasty C."

@nosipho_lissa said:

"Zulu man with some power!"

SA ignited as Kabza De Small hints at music with Nasty C

Briefly News previously reported that fans didn't know they needed a Kabza De Small and Nasty C collaboration until it was announced!

It's clear that Kabza De Small takes no days off and appears ready to release even more music. After teasing a song with Nkosazana's Daughter, Papta had hip-hop heads losing their minds at a preview of his suspected song with Nasty C.

