The South African Grammy award winner Tyla recently teased her fans and followers with more music

The 22-year-old singer announced on her social media that she will be dropping another music video on Friday, 8 November 2024

Many fans and followers of the star buzzed with excitement as she dropped the teaser

Tyla is set to drop new music video on Friday. Image: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

There is no stopping Tyla, as she is on a winning streak. The Grammy Award winner has something up her sleeves for her fans and followers.

Tyla teases new music video

The 22-year-old South African pop-amapiano star Tyla once trended on social media after she won four South African Music Awards (SAMAs) this past weekend.

Recently, the Truth or Dare hitmaker announced on social media that she will be dropping yet another music video before the year ends; this comes after she dropped her Tyla Deluxe album earlier. The Grammy Award winner shared a teaser of the upcoming Push 2 Start music video on her Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"This Friday. PUSH 2 START."

See the teaser below:

Netizens buzz with excitement

Many netizens flooded the comment section and were excited as the young star was set to drop another music video. Here's what they had to say:

@6uhle commented:

"We will be streaming."

@narutotanked wrote:

"Tyla threatens to release more music."

@theeworstbtch said:

"It's giving fast and furious Tokyo drift."

@tylaaaddict tweeted:

"PUSH 2 START music video of the year I can see the vision already."

@Buraa_waqt responded:

"Exciting news! Tyla’s “PUSH 2 START” teaser has fans buzzing with anticipation. Can't wait to see what she has in store for the music video."

@ayohsouz replied:

"I can't wait, wifey, but may this be the LAST time we ever see Geo. We are TIREEEEDDDD. From all Tygers."

@bigmamagerman wrote:

"Ready!!! My fave song."

Tyla continues to achieve significant victories

In related news, Briefly News reported that Tyla's winning streak is at an all-time high. The South African-born artist has won numerous prestigious awards, including a Grammy, BET Award, MTV Award, and now a SAMA.

The creative community in South Africa has also demonstrated its admiration and support for Tyla. In March 2024, after being nominated six times, she received the Global Icon Award at the 18th Metro FM Awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News