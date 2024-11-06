The South African Amapiano vocalist Young Stunna recently showed off his new set of grills

The controversial Musa Khawula posted the video of the singer flaunting his new gold grills

Some netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Young Stunna's new grills

Young Stunna got himself new grills. Image: @youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

The South African Amapiano artist Young Stunna made headlines on social media.

Young Stunna shows off his new grills

The Amapiano singer Young Stunna stunned many netizens on social media after he shared his rags-to-riches story with the public.

Recently, the Adiwele hitmaker showed off his new set of grills. The video of the vocalist flaunting his gold grills was posted on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page and captioned:

"Young Stunna shows off his new grillz."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Young Stunna's grills

Shortly after the video of the singer showing off his new grills was shared on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@ron_can91 commented:

"These look like they can make your mouth smell foul."

@Mafika1716209 responded:

"Next thing we will be donating money when they die but they are busy flashing Money instead of opening other streams of income for the future when their music is no longer banging."

@inQuantify20 said:

"This is nonsense."

@Adyingwaste responded:

"Bathong, this is someone's boyfriend, you."

@MzansiWarrior said:

"We will be there when he needs donations."

@Ngcobo_Bros_Pod wrote:

"It must be nice being young."

