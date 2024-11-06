Mzansi Reacts to Young Stunna Showing Off His New Grills: “Next Thing We Will Be Donating Money”
- The South African Amapiano vocalist Young Stunna recently showed off his new set of grills
- The controversial Musa Khawula posted the video of the singer flaunting his new gold grills
- Some netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to Young Stunna's new grills
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The South African Amapiano artist Young Stunna made headlines on social media.
Young Stunna shows off his new grills
The Amapiano singer Young Stunna stunned many netizens on social media after he shared his rags-to-riches story with the public.
Recently, the Adiwele hitmaker showed off his new set of grills. The video of the vocalist flaunting his gold grills was posted on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page and captioned:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Young Stunna shows off his new grillz."
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Young Stunna's grills
Shortly after the video of the singer showing off his new grills was shared on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:
@ron_can91 commented:
"These look like they can make your mouth smell foul."
@Mafika1716209 responded:
"Next thing we will be donating money when they die but they are busy flashing Money instead of opening other streams of income for the future when their music is no longer banging."
@inQuantify20 said:
"This is nonsense."
@Adyingwaste responded:
"Bathong, this is someone's boyfriend, you."
@MzansiWarrior said:
"We will be there when he needs donations."
@Ngcobo_Bros_Pod wrote:
"It must be nice being young."
Tyla stuns Mzansi with first live TV performance
In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Tyla's first live TV performance of her hit single, Water, on the Bianca talk show. The Johannesburg-born singer's popularity has risen to incredible heights since her career began, and the entire country is cheering her on.
She recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and fans praised her flawless performance and snatched waist. She was wearing her signature skimpy costume and a grey skirt with star details.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za