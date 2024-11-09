DJ Sbu posted a video to inspire emerging business owners after he saw a hard worker on the street

The musician-turned-entrepreneur recorded the moment he saw a young man who was selling his own products

DJ Sbu applauded the young businessman and tried to make it worth his while after speaking to him

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Briefly News. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here: https://corp.briefly.co.za/ai-in-action-workshop

DJ Sbu shared the latest young man who inspired him. In a video posted on X, he encouraged a business person who was pushing his product in bad weather.

DJ Sbu gave away MoFaya and cash after seeing a man working in the rain. Image: @djsbu / X / @djsbulive / Instagram

Source: UGC

Online users shared their thoughts about DJ Sbu 's gesture for the man. Netizens applauded the musician for encouraging the hustling seller.

DJ Sbu applauds entrepreneurship

In a video, DJ Sbu sang the praises of the man he spotted selling windshield wipers for R100. He complimented the hawker on his hard work and then gave him a can of MoFaya and a R50 note. Watch the video below:

SA split over DJ Sbu

Many people commented on the video and applauded DJ Sbu for helping the young man. Others were more critical that the musician had recorded the moment.

@MandiMALS commented:

"This thing of someone just taking a video of you without asking for your permission, just for a content. Andiyiva Kakhle 🤔"

@TheSpeaker____ wrote:

"Why do ya'll like recording yonkinto?"

@Spade37295887 applauded the hawker:

"It is not hustling. It is the perfect market for wipers."

@JuniorMbatha_ wasn't impressed by DJ Sbu:

"You could have taken the wipers even though you don’t need them. By this, you’re supporting his business."

@BecksJan noted:

"I think this is the perfect weather to sell them, yes, no?"

@LungisaniM84568 applauded DJ Sbu:

"Also, big up to you, DJ Sbu."

@Mavutan__90 added:

"Danko buti omdala!. Africa Must Think!"

SA reacts to video of DJ Sbu hustling in Bloemfontein

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Sbu is back on the streets to sell his famous MoFaya drinks. A video of the star hustling in the streets of Small Street, Bloemfontein, has gone viral on social media.

Famous media personality DJ Sbu is the kind of person who doesn't mind standing in the streets and selling his products. The star recently revealed that he is back to hustling on the roads.

A video of the radio presenter selling his MoFaya drinks in Small Street, Bloemfontein, was shared on the microblogging platform X by MDN News. The trending clip shows DJ Sbu going to taxis, car drivers, and pedestrians to sell his product.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News