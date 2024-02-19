The former Metro FM host DJ Sbu prayed for everyone who wanted to break into the entertainment industry

The MoFaya founder's video of him praying for the people with Candice Modiselle was posted on social media

The star was previously sacked from Metro FM 10 years ago after he promoted his drink at the awards

DJ Sbu prayed for people who want to make it big in the entertainment industry. Image: Oupa Bopape

DJ Sbu has made headlines once again after a video of himself was posted on social media recently.

DJ Sbu prays for people

MoFaya owner and radio host DJ Sbu trended online after a video of him getting robbed in broad daylight. The I'll Be There hitmaker was swindled off his MoFaya energy drink while attempting to sell it to a man who sped off without paying for it.

The star, not so long ago, was seen on camera praying for people who need to break into the entertainment industry and make it big. The video that @ThisIsColbert posted shows the star praying with media personality Candice Modiselle who is Bontle Modiselle's younger sister.

The user captioned the video:

"Down & almost out, MOFAYA boss, DJ Sbu admitted to have downgraded his lux lifestyle after SA speculated he's broke following "begging SABC for a Job", He praysStart your week with a smile & hope.

Watch the video below:

In 2014, DJ Sbu was sacked from Metro FM after he pulled a stunt of promoting his MoFaya drink live during the radio station's annual Music Awards.

The star late last year reflected on the success of his business and how it all started. He shared his secret to success on this Instagram post, revealing the sacrifice he's had to make to see his product kick off the ground.

He wrote:

"I got sick and tired of looking rich. I sold everything and started @mofaya_official Best decision I ever made #billionairesunderconstruction."

DJ Sbu on why he drives old car

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Sbu shared his stance on owning old car models and an old Samsung phone from 2010.

The DJ and entrepreneur said he no longer follows fashionable trends and is content with his life choices. He then bragged about owning land and building on that land, saying the people still consumed by the trendy life would help him buy that new car.

