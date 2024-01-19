DJ Sbu was caught on camera getting robbed while on the street

The MoFaya founder was robbed of his drinks after he tried to sell to a motorist

However, netizens aren't buying Sbu's robbery and said the whole thing appeared staged

DJ Sbu was robbed of his MoFaya energy drink on camera and shared important advice with fellow hustlers. Images: djsbulive

DJ Sbu is being dragged after netizens saw a video of him getting robbed in broad daylight. The I'll Be There hitmaker was swindled off his MoFaya energy drink while attempting to sell it to a man who sped off without paying for it.

DJ Sbu gets robbed while hustling

DJ Sbu has had to suffer some setbacks to get to where he is - even getting robbed. While still heavily pushing MoFaya in the streets, Sbu had an unlucky encounter with a potential customer.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user, ThisIsColbert, an enthusiastic Sbudah is seen walking the streets promoting his drink. A motorist pulls up beside him, seemingly interested in buying the refreshment.

Sbu then makes the mistake of handing the drink to the man first before getting the money. Unfortunately, after failed attempts to ask for a free sample, the motorist speeds off.

Sbu then advises fellow hustlers to take the money first before handing the product to the customer:

Mzansi reacts to DJ Sbu's robbery

Netizens aren't convinced that Sbu's robbery was legit, saying it seemed staged for the purpose of teaching a lesson:

KingOfAzeroth advised:

"He must go hug a tree, he'll be alright."

Lales_Mas was annoyed:

"Aaaghh!!! This was staged!"

Nkuli_McG pointed out:

"Less than three seconds after getting robbed, he drops knowledge; clearly staged."

okay_phela_cry said:

"Sbu acts like a homeless person sometimes."

The_Afrikan_ wasn't convinced:

"Staged!!"

DJ Sbu praised for being nice to fans

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared testimonials from fans who claimed that DJ Sbu was among the nicest local celebrities.

A fan shared his story of his encounter with the MoFaya founder, saying he would never forget the day:

"He bought food for 30 people and told me to keep the change. I'll never forget that day."

