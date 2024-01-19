A South African police cop took to social media, where he showcased his hot wip

A local cop has social media users buzzing after sharing images of his hot ride.

A South African cop took to TikTok to showcase his cool whip, and Mzansi was not here for it. Image:@driven_by_dev

Source: TikTok

The young officer's ride ruffled some feathers among netizens

@driven_by_dev posted a video of himself on TikTok where he can be seen leaning on a wall outside his workplace dressed in his cop uniform. As the video progressed, the police officer boasted about his vehicle, saying:

“My ride is one of a kind.”

He then revealed his car, which was a police vehicle, and it had SA in stitches, with one person in the comments saying:

"Hai baba, that's our vehicle. We all contributed towards it."

Watch the video below:

Netizens reacts to police officer's video

Many people poked fun at the young man's car while some ladies were thirsting over the cop and even offered to be arrested by him because of how "handsome" he looked. Others called him out, saying that "tax money."

Khallin Khallin poked fun at the man's whip, saying:

"Our ride that one I'm 26 always in it."

Minenhle Legobye threw in her shot at the officer, saying:

"Can one hand themselves in at your house ? @Dev I haven’t done anything yet but I got the handcuffs on standby. "

Carlneethling said:

"That's the government's ride."

Test wrote:

"That’s our tax money, show us your car that you own."

Jeremy_Rademeyer commented:

"No, bro, that's my ride, the tax payer ride."

Cynthiadagama added:

"Arrest me, officer, I did it. Whatever the crime is... I'm guilty."

Source: Briefly News