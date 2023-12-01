TikTok videos of police officers in South Africa are often big hits with viewers on the short-form video platform

From South African Police Service (SAPS) officers who are out and about to those off duty, online users are often fascinated by their videos

Multiple police officers also became popular for being good-looking after they got lots of admirers online

Members of SAPS are often TikTok viral hits. Officers who serve the country got their flowers on the socials.

4 SAPS officers were in TikTok videos that were popular with South Africans. Image: TikTok / @mercy_nous / @aickor / Getty Images / Gallo Images

Source: UGC

Videos show South African police officers who stole the spotlight. They had the many South Africans raving about them.

1. SA man in blue looks handsome

A TikTok post showed a police officer, Tshepo, sitting with his colleagues. The video became a hit when many women thought he was attractive.

Briefly News spoke to Tshepo from SAPS, who admitted he never expected to get so much attention from ladies online.

2. SAPS member runs away in fear

A South African police officer was handling his police dog. His K9 partner found a snake, and the video shows how quickly the officer bolted from the scene.

Online users had jokes about how scared the policeman was. Others were impressed by the dog's ability to find the snake in the grass.

3. Tall SAPS officer has women's swooning

South Africans were beside themselves after a TikTokker, Mercy, posted a video of a good-looking police officer. Many women were raving about his height.

Ladies said they love men in uniform. Online users encouraged the woman who made the video to find her crush.

4. Green-eyed policeman impresses women

A man who works as a police officer filmed a Get Ready With Me (GWRM) for work. He got dressed, and his good looks did not go unnoticed as netizens left comments complimenting his green eyes.

Online users commented to make it clear that they were ready to shoot their shot.

"Armed and educated": SAPS officer bags 2nd qualification

Briefly News previously reported that a TikTok storm erupted as a dedicated SAPS officer showcased her academic achievement.

She revealed she completed her second degree and posted her graduation day look.

This cop didn't just earn a degree, she slayed graduation day while honouring her noble profession.

