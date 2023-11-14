South African police officer flees in fear after K9 partner finds snake in bush

TikTok video of police officer running away from snake goes viral

Netizens amused by police officer's reaction, praise K9 partner for sharp sense of smell

A TikTok video captured a police officer fleeing from snake found by a search dog. Image: @janus.steenkamp7

A throwback video of a funny moment where a South African police dog found a snake in a bush during a search was recently reshared on TikTok.

Cop flees snake found by dog

The video, posted to TikTok by @janus.steenkamp7, shows the dog sniffing around a bush when it suddenly barks and recoils. The police officer, standing nearby, is also startled, jumps back and runs away in fear.

Mzansi amused by the scared officer

The video has gone viral again on social media, with many netizens amused by the police officer's reaction.

Some people have commented on the dog's sharp sense of smell and ability to detect snakes, while others have joked about the police officer being scared of a snake.

Chick Magnet SA commented:

"Iphoyasi likhalisa ekwemotor yama phoyisa."

RICHENDAsaid:

"Aw shame and the dog knows just to follow him, why we running??? ."

Ujen Singh commented:

"We all have our fears lol the scream says it all ."

Slow_livingMT wrote:

"He screamed like a girl definitely not a Hollywood movie.".

MJ@itAGAIN replied:

"Imagine a robber carried a snake instead of a weapon ."

nectar said:

"Rumour has it he still running until today last seen N1 north passing carousell plaza."

luzelwande26 replied:

" Phoyisa."

OkMalum Teddy (UncleTee) said:

"Hawu Mbulazi madoda."

Workers faint and run after a hilarious snake prank

In another story, Briefly News reported that a video showing three workers being pranked with a toy snake had social media users laughing out loud.

Being frightened by a snake can be funny, especially if they have an irrational fear of snakes or their reaction is particularly over-the-top.

The footage shared on TikTok by @aloiscalazerosgre shows a man strategically hiding a yellow toy snake in some litter before asking the men to clean up the area.

Source: Briefly News