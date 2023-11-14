A large cobra snake was seen slithering on a golf course in Cape Town, South Africa

According to wildlife experts, the mongoose is a predator of cobras and can withstand their bites

Netizens reacted to the video and shared their thoughts on the cobra and mongoose

A cobra was spotted on a Cape Town golf course. Image: @offthedeckgolfza

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video of a large cobra slithering the golf course of Cape Town golf estate has gone viral.

Video captures cobra on the green

The footage shared by @offthedeckgolfza shows the reptile slithering the green quickly, suspected of evading the mongoose seen a short distance behind it.

According to NDTV, the mongoose can withstand the lethal bite of the poisonous snake, and in 75 to 80 per cent of fights with cobras, the mongoose invariably wins. The Indian grey mongoose is famous for its love of battling and devouring venomous snakes like cobras.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to TikTok video

According to National Geographic, most mongoose species will kill and eat snakes.

Many netizens reacted to the video and shared that they were certain the snake was trying to escape the mongoose.

jcperez1215 said:

"Yeah you don’t notice, but this is actually a cobra running for its life from a mongoose. Look in the background. Africa don’t play."

Leanna responded:

"This video made me realise I didn’t know what a mongoose was lmao."

KiKi_206 wrote:

"Not the Mongoose watchin his lunch slither away ."

JB said:

"That cobra is running away from that Mangoose at the back."

klirrhmm commented:

"Mongoose vs cobra, did I get the blue?"

Dac Campbell replied:

"This video made me realize I underestimated the size of a fully grown cobra lol."

