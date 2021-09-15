Stunning Cop Shares Pic Online, Has SA Super Thirsty: “Please Come Arrest Me”

A female police officer has social media users in a frenzy after sharing some pics online

The stunner was serving sexy & strong vibes in the edgy pics

Mzansi took to the comments section with many people saying they wanted to get arrested just to spend some time with the hot officer

A local cop has social media users buzzing after sharing some super hot pics online. The stunner rocked a killer outfit while out-and-about patrolling the streets of Mzansi and South Africans seem to agree we're all in safe hands.

A stunning female cop has Mzansi drooling. Images: @babypolice_/TikTok

Source: Twitter

, Twitter user @Ntombi_saucy shared the firey snaps along with this spicy caption:

"Lemme follow y'all."

In the pics, the female police officer looks super in command as she poses with her gun. The #workingbabe shows off her tattoos as well as her big armoured truck. Her cool blonde haircut definitely adds to the edginess of the entire look.

It seems the social media users were really left drooling after viewing the pics. Many people felt the stunner was a 'thirst trap' who could have them arrested any day.

Check out some of the cute reactions below:

@snkongoane said:

"Come here my dangerous friend."

@357Zach said:

"Mara le sexy ka uniform."

@DJEm1 said:

"Please come arrest me, officer."

@snatchgonza said:

"Which station is she based? I want to report someone that has been driving without a license for 10 years."

Meet Sgt Luleka Mhlauli: Only woman Mounted Unit officer in the Free State

In more inspiring police news, Briefly News previously reported that The South African Police Service has paid tribute to one of its committed members in the form of Sergeant Luleka Mhlauli. Mhlauli is the only female mounted unit member in the Free State.

In a statement released by the men in blue, Mhlauli was introduced to the public and the police service has thanked her for her dedication. The statement further indicated that they are also celebrating many women as the country wraps up Women’s Month in August.

According to a statement released by Colonel Athlenda Mathe, she praised the stunning policewoman, saying the dedicated member was born in King William’s Town in the Eastern Cape. She said:

“In celebration of Women's Month, the South African Police Service (SAPS) celebrates its women who continue to make a mark in a traditionally male-dominated environment. Today, we introduce the nation to Sergeant Luleka Mhlauli. The member is a Mounted Unit member attached to the Free State Mounted Unit.

“Born and bred in King Williams Town, the 40-year-old member began her career in the SAPS 15 years ago, having joined the organisation in 2006. She is the only female Mounted Unit member in the Free State. Mounted Unit members are police who patrol on horses. As a Mounted Unit member, Sergeant Mhlauli's duties range from patrol of open spaces, malls and wilderness areas, where it would be highly impossible to patrol with police vehicles.

“Mounted Unit members are also deployed in crowd control operations and high visibility policing roles because of their height advantage. The added height and visibility that the houses give members allows them to observe and police a wider area, which assists in deterring crime.”

Check out some of the social media reactions to the post below:

@Corona Visser said:

“Beauty from Bloemfontein. Always smiling and always friendly.”

@Mayzu Ntsiko said:

“Yes gal siyabulela Bhelekazi, I so wish that my dad was still alive, he would be very happy. Keep it up Sesethu Abongile Mpinda-Mhlauli.”

@Lubabalo Kanuka said:

“Wooooowww Lady SMM, M very proud of you my friend. Keep up the good job. Looking at your daily commitment to horses and your face it simply tells us how dedicated you are, and it shows the love you have about the horses.”

@Rosina Mbiza said:

“We are so proud of you Sgt.”

@Enbgela Janse Van Vuuren said:

“My sister from another mother. Looking beautiful Bongi and Lee Ann looks like she is posing with you. So proud of you.”

