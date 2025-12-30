Zozibini Tunzi-Bolowana set the internet ablaze after debuting her makoti (bride) look over the festive season

The comments were divided, from people critiquing the beauty queen's outfit to fans hilariously criticising her in-laws for assigning chores to the former Miss Universe

This comes months after Zozi shook the nation with a breathtaking surprise wedding to her sweetheart

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Zozibini Tunzi-Bolowana's "makoti" outfit had Mzansi talking. Images: zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

One thing about Zozibini Tunzi-Bolowana is that she never disappoints when it comes to a modern makoti (bride) look.

Months after tying the knot with her longtime sweetheart, Luthando Bolowana, the former Miss Universe has often given fans a glimpse of her style back at home, with a fashionable take on outfits typically worn by brides at their in-laws' house.

A Makoti (bride)'s traditional attire is a profound symbol of respect, transition, and cultural identity in South Africa. Typically, a new bride is expected to wear a headwrap to show humility, a shawl over her shoulders, and a Shweshwe dress that denotes her married status.

Taking to her Instagram page on 27 December 2025, Zozi posted a photo showing off her traditional outfit, a blue Shweshwe dress with a matching headscarf and apron.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She paired the look with black Adidas Gazelle sneakers and a light facebeat, looking as radiant as ever as she soaked in the calm air from her homestead in the festive season.

"Most wonderful time of the year indeed."

Zozibini Tunzi-Bolowana shared a picture wearing traditional attire typically worn by new brides, usually called a "makoti outfit." Image: zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

Beyond just fashion, these outfits serve as a visual rite of passage, communicating that the makoti is no longer a girl, but a woman who carries the dignity and responsibilities of her husband's lineage.

The post garnered over 110,000 likes and comes just days after Zozi celebrated another wedding monthiversary, this time, with a cosy photoshoot with her husband.

Meanwhile, the online community shared vibrant reactions to the beauty queen's makoti look, ranging from praise to endless jokes.

See Zozibini Tunzi's photo below.

Social media reacts to Zozibini Tunzi's post

The fashion police were not pleased with Zozi's outfit, particularly her shoes, which they claimed looked out of place. Read some of their comments below.

AngieMoiloa laughed:

"The sneakers are sending me."

WPrincess49 criticised:

"I'm not happy with those shoes, but what can I say? At least she's beautiful."

lesegoellen was not impressed:

"The shoes for that outfit, no, no, no."

RenaissanceAfro added:

"Footwear ruined everything."

Kanyi_kaMthembu responded:

"Another fit, maybe, girl, not this one."

Online users weighed in on Zozibini Tunzi-Bolowana's makoti outfit. Image: zozitunzi

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others noted Zozibini's apparent exhaustion from the photo, claiming that marriage and the presumed makoti duties were too much for Miss Universe to bear.

moipone__ said:

"They better be treating her like the queen of the universe that she is."

PreciousTahita asked:

"Eish, happy happy for her though? But sis, are you truly happy?"

AdvKindness joked:

"They are making Miss Universe do bridal duties? How disrespectful."

mandlendod53155 was concerned:

"What happened to her? She's not looking the same."

MNTASE99254009 added:

"Beautiful. No one is as exhausted as a Xhosa Makoti during this time."

City Makoti celebrates special Christmas

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to social media influencer City Makoti's Christmas card with her little family.

The content creator noted the significance of the holiday and expressed pride in herself and her husband for how far they had come.

Source: Briefly News