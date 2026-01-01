Dance and electronic music star Dr Malinga posted a throwback photo of himself alongside the late rapper AKA to mark the arrival of 2026

The image prompted a wave of puzzled reactions from Mzansi users, wondering why he chose AKA for his New Year's greeting on January 1

Followers filled the comments with questions about the meaning behind the tribute, mixing nostalgia for the fallen icon with curiosity over the timing

Dr Malinga shared a throwback picture with AKA to welcome 2026.

Source: Twitter

Mzansi kicked off 2026 with an unexpected social media moment from Dr Malinga.

The dance and electronic artist, known for his high-energy performances and hits blending house, kwaito, Afropop and amapiano, shared a throwback snap of himself standing next to Kiernan "AKA" Forbes on Instagram.

In the picture, the two appear together, both smiling and dressed in their signature styles.

Dr Malinga kept the caption straightforward:

"Happy new year 2026🔥🔥🔥".

Yet the decision to feature AKA, who was gunned down outside a popular Durban restaurant in 2023, right at the start of the new year, left many scrolling in confusion.

Is it nostalgia or something more?

AKA's legacy continues to resonate deeply in Mzansi, with fans still sharing his music, marking milestones and remembering his impact on the industry.

Dr Malinga, previously bought his wife a brand new car for Valentine's, celebrated for infectious tracks like Petronella, Thandaza and his signature high kicks that light up dance floors, often posts upbeat, faith-filled content about family and positivity.

Dropping this particular photo to welcome 2026, many questioned the choice for a fresh start occasion.

See the full post below:

Social media speaks

The post quickly gathered likes and comments as people debated its intent.

Was it a simple nod to a past friendship, a moment of shared good times, or a subtle way to honour a legend as the calendar turned? The ambiguity turned it into one of the first viral talking points of the year.

Comments rolled in thick and fast.

Some expressed appreciation for seeing AKA remembered so early in 2026, calling it beautiful or heartfelt.

Others were more direct:

"Why AKA for New Year?"

"What's the story here?"

or:

"Did you get permission from the Forbes family?"

A few added light-hearted jabs about starting the year with "throwback energy" instead of new goals, while others defended the move, saying they miss him too and are appreciating the memory.

AKA's enduring presence in the spotlight

Almost three years on, AKA remains a cultural touchstone.

His name surfaces on anniversaries, in playlists and through tributes that keep his Supa Mega spirit alive.

Dr Malinga's share, whether planned or spontaneous, added another layer to that remembrance.

What is Dr Malinga's legacy, and how does he celebrate life?

Dr Malinga is celebrated for his vibrant music career, bringing joy through iconic hits and positive messages.

The choice to commemorate AKA in such a manner prompts discussions about friendship, remembrance, and how artists connect through shared experiences.

Dr Malinga has continued to be celebrated for his vibrant music.

Source: Instagram

New information comes to light in AKA's murder case

According to another Briefly News report involving AKA's murder case, fresh details have emerged about one of the key accused.

