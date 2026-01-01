Dr Malinga Shares a Throwback Picture With AKA To Welcome 2026, Fans Left Confused
- Dance and electronic music star Dr Malinga posted a throwback photo of himself alongside the late rapper AKA to mark the arrival of 2026
- The image prompted a wave of puzzled reactions from Mzansi users, wondering why he chose AKA for his New Year's greeting on January 1
- Followers filled the comments with questions about the meaning behind the tribute, mixing nostalgia for the fallen icon with curiosity over the timing
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Mzansi kicked off 2026 with an unexpected social media moment from Dr Malinga.
The dance and electronic artist, known for his high-energy performances and hits blending house, kwaito, Afropop and amapiano, shared a throwback snap of himself standing next to Kiernan "AKA" Forbes on Instagram.
In the picture, the two appear together, both smiling and dressed in their signature styles.
Dr Malinga kept the caption straightforward:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
"Happy new year 2026🔥🔥🔥".
Yet the decision to feature AKA, who was gunned down outside a popular Durban restaurant in 2023, right at the start of the new year, left many scrolling in confusion.
Wiseman Mncube and his wife kick off 2026 with fireworks romance, Musa Khawula predicts a rocky year ahead
Is it nostalgia or something more?
AKA's legacy continues to resonate deeply in Mzansi, with fans still sharing his music, marking milestones and remembering his impact on the industry.
Dr Malinga, previously bought his wife a brand new car for Valentine's, celebrated for infectious tracks like Petronella, Thandaza and his signature high kicks that light up dance floors, often posts upbeat, faith-filled content about family and positivity.
Dropping this particular photo to welcome 2026, many questioned the choice for a fresh start occasion.
See the full post below:
Social media speaks
The post quickly gathered likes and comments as people debated its intent.
Was it a simple nod to a past friendship, a moment of shared good times, or a subtle way to honour a legend as the calendar turned? The ambiguity turned it into one of the first viral talking points of the year.
Comments rolled in thick and fast.
Some expressed appreciation for seeing AKA remembered so early in 2026, calling it beautiful or heartfelt.
Others were more direct:
"Why AKA for New Year?"
"What's the story here?"
or:
"Did you get permission from the Forbes family?"
A few added light-hearted jabs about starting the year with "throwback energy" instead of new goals, while others defended the move, saying they miss him too and are appreciating the memory.
AKA's enduring presence in the spotlight
Almost three years on, AKA remains a cultural touchstone.
His name surfaces on anniversaries, in playlists and through tributes that keep his Supa Mega spirit alive.
Dr Malinga's share, whether planned or spontaneous, added another layer to that remembrance.
What is Dr Malinga's legacy, and how does he celebrate life?
Dr Malinga is celebrated for his vibrant music career, bringing joy through iconic hits and positive messages.
Aaron Pierre calls it quits with Teyana Taylor, and internet singles line up for a chance with 'Mufasa'
The choice to commemorate AKA in such a manner prompts discussions about friendship, remembrance, and how artists connect through shared experiences.
New information comes to light in AKA's murder case
According to another Briefly News report involving AKA's murder case, fresh details have emerged about one of the key accused.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Katleho Mositoane (Entertainment writer) Katleho Mositoane is an entertainment writer at Briefly News (joined 2025). She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Media and Journalism from the University of the Free State. She writes columns that explore the social, political, and economic dynamics in Africa. She began her journalism career at Seipone community newspaper, where she reported on local sports stories. She has published articles with The Chanzo, a Tanzanian outlet and The Rational Standard, a South African commentary platform. She also served as a Writing Fellow at African Liberty. Contact Katleho at katleho.mositoane@briefly.co.za