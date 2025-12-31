A young man humorously reviewed his unmet 2025 goals on TikTok, generating laughter among viewers

He transformed ambitious goals into amusing alternatives, showcasing the relatable struggles of goal-setting

Online community reactions included humorous comments, highlighting the light-hearted spirit of the review

A man made the internet laugh when he reviewed his 2025 goals. Images: Lukhozi Majozi

Lukhozi Majozi, a budding content creator, reviewed the realistic goals he had set for 2025. Unfortunately, he didn't reach them and humorously amended the list to something he could say he had accomplished for the year.

Taking to his TikTok account on 30 December 2025, Lukhozi shared the original list, which read:

Buy a car Save R10 000 Buy a new phone Live a happy life Start my own business

While reviewing the list, he scratched out a few words and added more to make it read the following:

Buy a carpet Save R10 Buy a new phone case Live Mind my own business

He gave himself full marks for his efforts.

Amended 2025 goals review amuses South Africans

Thousands of online community members flocked to the comment section, laughing as they expressed their thoughts about what they saw on their For You Pages.

People on the internet were in stitches after watching the young man's video. Image: Betsie van der Meer

@sbonelosbobovichmbhele jokingly stated:

"From car to carpet. Thatha Aladdin."

After seeing the amendment, @mslebogang_ said:

"I’m impressed because carpets are expensive."

@thatomou966 shared with the public:

"Number 4 is all I did."

@ngwato84 added with a laugh:

"A wise man always changes his mind."

@anonymousbunny24 humorously advised Lukhozi:

"Next year, buy a phone charger."

@bim_and_jewelry remarked in the comments:

"Just change the year to 2026. And we go again. Progress!"

Watch the TikTok video posted on Lukhozi's account below:

