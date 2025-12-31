Global site navigation

“Number 4 Is All I Did”: South Africans Bust as Young Man Humorously Amends 2025 Goals
“Number 4 Is All I Did”: South Africans Bust as Young Man Humorously Amends 2025 Goals

by  Jade Rhode
2 min read
  • A young man humorously reviewed his unmet 2025 goals on TikTok, generating laughter among viewers
  • He transformed ambitious goals into amusing alternatives, showcasing the relatable struggles of goal-setting
  • Online community reactions included humorous comments, highlighting the light-hearted spirit of the review

A man changed his 2025 goals.
A man made the internet laugh when he reviewed his 2025 goals. Images: Lukhozi Majozi
Source: Facebook

Lukhozi Majozi, a budding content creator, reviewed the realistic goals he had set for 2025. Unfortunately, he didn't reach them and humorously amended the list to something he could say he had accomplished for the year.

Taking to his TikTok account on 30 December 2025, Lukhozi shared the original list, which read:

  1. Buy a car
  2. Save R10 000
  3. Buy a new phone
  4. Live a happy life
  5. Start my own business

While reviewing the list, he scratched out a few words and added more to make it read the following:

  1. Buy a carpet
  2. Save R10
  3. Buy a new phone case
  4. Live
  5. Mind my own business

He gave himself full marks for his efforts.

Amended 2025 goals review amuses South Africans

Thousands of online community members flocked to the comment section, laughing as they expressed their thoughts about what they saw on their For You Pages.

A man laughing at his phone.
People on the internet were in stitches after watching the young man's video. Image: Betsie van der Meer
Source: Getty Images

@sbonelosbobovichmbhele jokingly stated:

"From car to carpet. Thatha Aladdin."

After seeing the amendment, @mslebogang_ said:

"I’m impressed because carpets are expensive."

@thatomou966 shared with the public:

"Number 4 is all I did."

@ngwato84 added with a laugh:

"A wise man always changes his mind."

@anonymousbunny24 humorously advised Lukhozi:

"Next year, buy a phone charger."

@bim_and_jewelry remarked in the comments:

"Just change the year to 2026. And we go again. Progress!"

Watch the TikTok video posted on Lukhozi's account below:

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News. After her studies, she worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

