“Number 4 Is All I Did”: South Africans Bust as Young Man Humorously Amends 2025 Goals
- A young man humorously reviewed his unmet 2025 goals on TikTok, generating laughter among viewers
- He transformed ambitious goals into amusing alternatives, showcasing the relatable struggles of goal-setting
- Online community reactions included humorous comments, highlighting the light-hearted spirit of the review
Lukhozi Majozi, a budding content creator, reviewed the realistic goals he had set for 2025. Unfortunately, he didn't reach them and humorously amended the list to something he could say he had accomplished for the year.
Taking to his TikTok account on 30 December 2025, Lukhozi shared the original list, which read:
- Buy a car
- Save R10 000
- Buy a new phone
- Live a happy life
- Start my own business
While reviewing the list, he scratched out a few words and added more to make it read the following:
- Buy a carpet
- Save R10
- Buy a new phone case
- Live
- Mind my own business
He gave himself full marks for his efforts.
Amended 2025 goals review amuses South Africans
Thousands of online community members flocked to the comment section, laughing as they expressed their thoughts about what they saw on their For You Pages.
@sbonelosbobovichmbhele jokingly stated:
"From car to carpet. Thatha Aladdin."
After seeing the amendment, @mslebogang_ said:
"I’m impressed because carpets are expensive."
@thatomou966 shared with the public:
"Number 4 is all I did."
@ngwato84 added with a laugh:
"A wise man always changes his mind."
@anonymousbunny24 humorously advised Lukhozi:
"Next year, buy a phone charger."
@bim_and_jewelry remarked in the comments:
"Just change the year to 2026. And we go again. Progress!"
Watch the TikTok video posted on Lukhozi's account below:
