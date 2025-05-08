A young South African woman shared how she turned her dream of graduating into reality before turning 25

In a video posted in May, she first pretends to collect her degree while being recorded by a friend, before the scene shifts to her actual graduation day

Social media users were inspired by her manifestation journey, with many congratulating her on achieving her goals through positivity and determination

One young woman from Pretoria shared how she attained her goals. Images: @adelaide.mashigo

Source: Facebook

A Pretoria-based digital creator shared her inspiring story of manifesting her graduation through positive thinking and hard work. Facebook user @adelaide.mashigo shared the creative video in May.

At first, the young woman is seen pretending to graduate while a friend records her in an empty room. She walks towards an imaginary stage as her name has been called out by someone else in the room. The scene then transitions to her actual graduation day, where you can hear people cheering as she proudly walks up to collect her hard-earned degree.

She captioned her post:

"The aim was to turn 21 without a baby and bag a degree before 25, I did that."

The TUT student's journey shows how setting clear goals for yourself can help make them a reality. According to other posts, she is now working towards her second degree, proving that her determination didn't stop after this achievement.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Power of positive thinking

The power of a positive mindset is clear in this success story. By visualising her goal and working consistently towards it, @adelaide.mashigo was able to turn her dreams into reality.

Positive thinking combined with action is often called manifestation, the practice of focusing your thoughts on what you want to achieve until it becomes your reality. This approach involves setting clear goals, visualising success, and then taking the necessary steps to make it happen.

For students, this might mean creating vision boards of graduation day, writing down goals, or even pretending to receive a degree before it happens, which is exactly what @adelaide.mashigo did in her video.

A young woman shared a video pretending to graduate and then actually graduating. images: @adelaide.mashigo

Source: Facebook

Social media reactions

Facebook users were quick to celebrate her achievement and found inspiration in her manifestation journey.

@Vunene Nene cheered:

"Fake it till you make it 🥳😹👌"

@Pholoso Marupeng was moved:

"If this didn't inspire you, then I don't know."

@Xiluva Lia congratulated:

"Congratulations 🕺🥳🥳"

@Jeneva Zikhali shared warm wishes:

"Wow, that's the best video of the day. Congratulations, my sister. May God bless you with a good job matching your qualifications."

@Enthusiastic Mqho praised:

"Amazing 😍"

