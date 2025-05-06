A young South African lady manifested her fate by constantly showing up for herself and her goals

The youngster had a dream of becoming a cum laude graduate and turned it into her reality this year

Social media users were inspired by her story and her drive to achieve what she has always wanted

One South African lady shared how she made one of her biggest academic dreams a reality.

A young lady turned her academic dream into a reality. Image: @tanniespeeel

The student was determined to become a cum laude graduate and showed Mzansi how she did it.

Student becomes cum laude graduate

A young South African lady, Buhle Madhlala, was determined to become a cum laude graduate and showed Mzansi how she did it. The student kept her goal alive by waking up daily and finding ways to get closer.

Every morning she was motivated to put in the work by attending all of her classes and recorded multiple videos reminding her why she needed to work hard. The youngster is an academic achiever who also graduated from high school with four distinctions.

Madhlala wanted to keep her streak growing and finally got what she wanted. She graduated with distinction and became a cum laude graduate from the University of the Free State.

She is the first one in her family to accomplish such a milestone and inspired others to reach for the stars. The youngsters captioned her now-viral TikTok post:

“POV: You tested how powerful your tongue is. The universe is listening to what you're saying to yourself. Be kinder and #nicer to yourself. Also, being positive goes a really long way.”

The South African student did not just chant the same words over and over, she also applied action. Many Mzansi people noticed that and felt more comfortable with manifesting their own desired fate.

Social media users flocked to the comments section to congratulate the student and her incredible accomplishments. Madhlana’s journey was rocky but everything she did to get to where she is now, paid off.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi proud of university graduate

Social media users were inspired by a determined student who excelled in her academics:

A young graduate inspired the SA youth with her story. Image: @tanniespeeel

@Coach Ntombi |Career Coach wrote:

“Massive congratulations.”

@Buhlebesizwe♡ manifested:

“I am going to get seven distinctions on my term two report.”

@Malefetsane Tsuebeane pointed out:

“The power of the tongue accompanied by action.”

@Fifi highlighted:

“I hope you all see that she manifested while she was working hard. You cannot be a doctor without matric.”

@fanele.jali was amazed:

“Speaking things into existence.”

@Katleho B Mosia😏wrote:

"And we are never getting over this! What a win!"

