Following the death of a WSU student in the Eastern Cape, scholars protested for justice both online and in the streets

The South African pupil was allegedly shot for requesting basic needs and proper living conditions on campus

A TikTokker showed Mzansi the poor condition of the R38K WSU student accommodation and stunned many

The condition of the Walter Sisulu University student accommodation appalled many South Africans after trending online.

Mzansi was appalled by a poorly managed WSU student res. Image: @Liubomyr Vorona

During online protests for a student who was allegedly shot on campus, one TikTokker shared footage of the accommodation.

SA appalled by poor student res

Walter Sisulu University had tongues wagging after one of their students was allegedly shot on campus after begging for basic services like water and proper living conditions. The young man lost his life fighting for a better university experience.

One of his fellow students posted the appalling footage of the accommodation that scholars pay R38K for. The ceilings were torn, and the desks were broken and burnt.

In the kitchen, countertops were chipped and cupboards were dirty, with no doors. The bathroom tiles were both broken and dirty, and the paint on the walls was stained.

South Africans could not believe how an old and poorly managed building could be offered to youngsters at such a high price. The TikTokker posted the footage with the caption:

“A residence manager has allegedly shot a student for standing against these inhumane living conditions. Today, one of our own has been shot and killed for wanting basic services like water and proper living conditions. His death will not be reduced to wanting visiting hours when these are our living conditions on campus, which begs the question, why is the university hiding the true reason for unrest and protest?”

Mzansi appalled by WSU student res

Social media users shared their disgust in a thread of comments:

South Africans were outraged by the living conditions endured by WSU students. Image: @Xavier Lorenzo

@🌻Ha-yun🌻 shared:

“You see, NSFAS did us dirty with these new PAS. You can't terminate your lease because they have already paid. Landlords are the worst!”

@Sibusisiwe🇿🇦 was appalled:

“What's this? What kind of conditions are students living in?”

@phophimuthambi pointed out:

“People in the comments who say focus on school and not make a fuss about this are used to getting the bare minimum and inhumane treatment.”

@Zohzoh said:

“Not even prisoners live in such conditions. Justice for Sisonke.”

@Uthimna Mahlangu said:

“Even horror movie scenes look better. Imagine asking to be treated like a human and having your soul depart from your body because of that. Justice for Sisonke.”

