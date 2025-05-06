A graduate from Sol Plaatje University (SPU) named Kamogelo Mogotsi was captured in a joyful video celebrating her achievement of completing her Honours degree in Anthropology

The video shared by the university shows the former Media Assistant in the Communication and Marketing Unit expressing her happiness about reaching this academic milestone

SPU, the region's only public Higher Education Institution, proudly shared the celebration of one of their own

A local university shared a video celebrating the success of their former student media assistant. Images: @SolPlaatjeUniv

Sol Plaatje University (SPU) recently shared a heartwarming video of one of their former Student Media Assistants celebrating her graduation. The video posted on their Facebook page shows the young woman happily introducing herself and announcing her achievement, dressed in her full graduation attire.

In the video shared by the university's Facebook page @SolPlaatjeUniv, Kamogelo was recorded by a friend who counted down before she began speaking. With evident joy and pride, she introduces herself:

"Hi, I'm Kamogelo Mogotsi, and I just graduated with my Honours in Anthropology. Yay!"

The university's caption for the video, which was shared at the end of April, reads:

"CELEBRATING OUR VERY OWN FORMER MEDIA ASSISTANT! Congratulations to Kamogelo Mogotsi, former Student Media Assistant in the Communication and Marketing Unit, on graduating with her Honours in Anthropology today! We are incredibly proud of you and excited to see all the amazing things you will achieve in this next chapter."

View the Facebook reel below:

Anthropology at Sol Plaatje University

Sol Plaatje University positions itself as a niche university offering academic programmes in fields that align with South Africa's heritage and roots. The School of Humanities at SPU offers a Bachelor of Social Science Honours with specialisations in several fields, including Anthropology, which Kamogelo studied.

The one-year full-time or two-year part-time programme equips graduates to become researchers or practitioners in different professions. Career paths for anthropology graduates include roles in museums and other heritage organisations, language-based positions, teaching, communication, journalism, media work, community development, tourism, and diplomatic service.

To be admitted to the BSoc Honours programme at SPU, students must have a Bachelor’s qualification (NQF Level 7) with an average pass of no less than 60% for the degree and an average of 60% or above in their chosen discipline of specialisation.

A young woman was celebrated after graduating with her Honours in Anthropology. Images: @SolPlaatjeUniv

Congratulations from the community

The graduation video received warm congratulations from viewers:

@Lehika_Moguyo wished:

"All the best for your future endeavours!"

@Judy_Tumi celebrated:

"Congratulations Kamo🎉🎉❤️"

@Tshumane_Mashilo noted:

"Kamo is good, congratulations!"

@Kamo_Bongi_Sewedi applauded:

"Congratulations, my lady ❤️🙌"

