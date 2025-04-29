A young woman from Oprah's school in South Africa was stunned by a grand gesture from the American host and television producer

The billionaire's interaction with the alumni left many people on the internet in awe of both of their reactions

Social media users reacted to the TikTok video as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages

The American host and television producer Oprah Winfrey warmed the hearts of many people on the internet with her touching surprise for one of her alumni.

A young lady from Mzansi, who attended Oprah's SA school, received a grand gift from Oprah Winfrey. Image: River Callaway/ Getty Images and @oprahdaily/TikTok

Source: UGC

Oprah surprises alumna from SA with grand gift

The former student of the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls (OWLAG) in South Africa Johannesburg was left overwhelmed with joy after receiving an extraordinary gift from her beloved mentor, Oprah Winfrey, which was a ticket to the Grammy award-winning superstar Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter concert.

The heartwarming moment came to light through a TikTok video shared under the handle @oprahdaily, where she emotionally expressed her gratitude and disbelief. The clip quickly went viral, drawing admiration and praise from social media users who were moved by the bond Oprah continues to share with her OWLAG graduate.

In the video, the young woman danced with joy as she repeatedly asked the billionaire whether she was serious, to which Oprah assured her that it was indeed true.

Oprah, who founded OWLAG in 2007 with a mission to educate and empower girls from disadvantaged backgrounds, has remained actively involved in the lives of her graduates.

Her surprise gift, a ticket to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour, is seen as more than just a concert experience; it's a celebration of Black excellence and a reward for the hard work and resilience of this young woman.

Since its opening, OWLAG has produced dozens of successful alumni who have pursued careers in law, medicine, politics, and the arts. Oprah’s continued support reinforces her lifelong commitment to uplifting young women in Mzansi and beyond.

Take a look at the heartwarming video below:

SA reacts to Oprah's grand gesture

Social media users flooded the comments with praise for the media mogul as many gushed over the heartwarming interaction.

Loraine MaKhumalo Sibanda said:

"Oprah and Thando are just a vibe!! To be able to have such a relationship is beautiful."

MaGambu🇿🇦 added:

"The way I cried when I tried to apply to Olag..And they don't accept applications anymore for the girls."

Thuli Malinga expressed:

"Their relationship is just top tier."

Gontse stated:

"The SA celebratory dance and hand clap in the mix."

Faithkubheka609 replied:

"I love Oprah, may the Lord bless her abundantly for all the good she did and is still doing for South Africa."

Oprah Winfrey surprised her alumna from South Africa with a grand gift in a TikTok video. Image: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

