Oprah Winfrey has addressed the allegations that she is stingy and did not provide basic necessities for The Color Purple cast and crew.

Oprah Winfrey finally breaks her silence

Media mogul and TV presenter Oprah Winfrey recently responded to the allegations levelled against her. The star came under fire after award-winning actress Taraji P. Henson complained about having to rent a car while filming the movie.

Speaking in a video posted on X, by @Blackmillions_, Oprah said she does not know why she is being attacked on social media because she tried by all means to rectify the situation. She also revealed that she even offered to foot the bills with her money.

"I heard that Taraji is upset because she was being asked to do a rental car, I personally called Toby Emmerich who was at the time head of Warner Brothers then he said that means we have to do cars for everybody, and I said yes we do cars for everybody.

"And if it's necessary I will pay for the cars myself because we don't want you to do that. That was one thing, trailers were another thing, food was another thing, and everything got handled."

Fans weigh in on Oprah's response

As expected, social media users shared mixed reactions to the media mogul's comments.

@Geramac7 said:

"Oprah looks stingy."

@ados_warrior commented:

"Yeah but, they shouldn't have to ask for basic things. It obviously was a poorly run set."

@Fifthinline1024 asked:

"Does Julianne Moore, Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, Bryce Dallas Howard, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway…have to ask for a driver? Trailer? Caterer on a film set? Instead of saying Taraji wanted too much, why aren’t we talking about why she had to ask?"

