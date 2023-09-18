Legendary music producer Chicco Twala plans to ruffle some feathers with a new movie inspired by a prominent political figure

The movie's main characters will be young children who will be acting in the film about a disgruntled rubble collector

Chicco told Briefly News he will be releasing it in January 2024, a few months ahead of the elections, to raise awareness of the alarming "corruption" in the country

Sello Chicco Twala is currently making a movie inspired by the life of corrupt ANC officials ahead of the 2024 elections.

Apartheid music activist Chicco Twala is making and producing a new movie, Worse Than Apartheid, to recreate the events surrounding the life of the ANC Deputy General Secretary, Nomvula Mokonyane.

Chicco starts producing Worse Than Apartheid

According to ZiMoja, the musician created a movie to depict the life and times of Mokonyane, nicknamed Mama Action, in her circles. The title was changed from The Fall And Rise Of Mama Action.

"Nomvula is aware of the movie and has made inquiries to find out if her name has been mentioned," said Chicco.

He told Briefly News that the movie is in partnership with an international production company, also independent from local broadcasting houses, and will be available on video streaming services after its release.

Worse Than Apartheid is not a personal attack on the ANC

The Manelo hitmaker, Chicco, made it known to Briefly News that the movie, which will be released early in 2024, is to remind South Africans to be conscious when approaching the polls of corrupt government officials, also noting that it is not a personal attack on the ANC:

"Within the ANC, we find a lot of non-corrupt officials. It is the corrput ones that must be dealt with. It is not the entire ANC that is corrupt. That must be clarified," said Chicco.

Chicco Twala wants Worse Than Apartheid to create conversations

Twala said the movie is about a disgruntled rubble collector who blames failures on Mokonyane and her colleagues, guaranteed to create a dialogue. He told ZiMoja that people must start talking about corruption openly:

"Together with my co-producers, we decided to change the name so we could release the film internationally and also take it to film festivals.

"Rest assured, I didn't defame anyone in the movie," he added.

