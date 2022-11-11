Nomvula Mokonyane Won’t Buckle Under Backlash for Saying ANC’s Current Leadership Is Weakest in History
- Nomvula Mokonyane said she is ready for any backlash over her belief that the ANC's NEC is weak
- The deputy secretary-general went so far as to repeat the claim while speaking at Nasrec Johannesburg
- Mokonyane called for a re-evaluation of the National Executive Committee members as some were pulling their weight
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Nomvula Mokonyane said she doesn't fear backlash over her comments that the NEC is the weakest in party history.
The NEC member repeated the claim about the NECs weakness while speaking in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Friday, 11 November. This comes as the ANC is gearing up for its first physical NEC meeting in over two years.
Phala Phala: ANC undecided on how to sacntion Ramaphosa, even after finding saga disgraced the party
Speaking to Sunday Times, Mokonyane said she was ready for the backlash and stated that many leaders run away when society needs leadership.
The deputy secretary-general hopeful added that NEC membership needed to be re-evaluated because some leaders are window dressing while others tackle community problems head-on, SowetanLIVE reported.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Mokonyane said the NEC meeting, which will span three days, has already seen some drama, with members butting heads over opposing views on what the ANC should look like going forward.
One of the issues that might be on the agenda for the NEC is the party's integrity commission's report on the Phala Phala scandal. Mokonyane stated that the NEC should not focus solely on the report stating the meeting should focus on the mandate the NEC was given.
Ex-minister Mokonyane bashes “evil comrades” for playing cheap and populist politics by attacking Ramaphosa
South Africans weigh in on Mokonyane's view that the NEC is weak
Citizens wonder where Mokonyane included herself in the statement, as she's an NEC member.
Here are some comments:
@Isikhova1 said:
"I’m still waiting for her to pick the rand back up."
@KhulekaniNtul12 agreed:
"She is telling the truth."
@InhouseAgent4 claimed:
"She destroyed the water and sanitation department and went to accept red meat, booze, CCTV cameras and many more corrupt gifts. Now she’s telling us about the weaknesses of leadership. Corrupt politicians."
Ex-minister Mokonyane slams “evil comrades” for playing cheap and populist politics by attacking Ramaphosa
In a related matter, Briefly News reported that former Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane criticised "evil" African National Congress (ANC) comrades for publically bashing President Cyril Ramaphosa this close to party elections.
The ruling party will host its 55th national elective conference between the 15 and 20 December in Nasrec, Johannesburg. The build-up to the election has been tense, with many ANC members coming out of the woodwork to criticise Ramaphosa.
ANC veterans give Mlambo-Ngcuka nod for 2nd term as party deputy president, sparking debate within ANC
Speaking on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, Mokonyane claimed that those publically criticising Ramaphosa were engaging in "cheap and populist politics", TimesLIVE reported.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News