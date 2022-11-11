Nomvula Mokonyane said she is ready for any backlash over her belief that the ANC's NEC is weak

The deputy secretary-general went so far as to repeat the claim while speaking at Nasrec Johannesburg

Mokonyane called for a re-evaluation of the National Executive Committee members as some were pulling their weight

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Nomvula Mokonyane said she doesn't fear backlash over her comments that the NEC is the weakest in party history.

Nomvula Mokonyane backed up claims that the ANC National Executive Committee is the weakest in the party's history. Image: Fani Mahuntsi

The NEC member repeated the claim about the NECs weakness while speaking in Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Friday, 11 November. This comes as the ANC is gearing up for its first physical NEC meeting in over two years.

Speaking to Sunday Times, Mokonyane said she was ready for the backlash and stated that many leaders run away when society needs leadership.

The deputy secretary-general hopeful added that NEC membership needed to be re-evaluated because some leaders are window dressing while others tackle community problems head-on, SowetanLIVE reported.

Mokonyane said the NEC meeting, which will span three days, has already seen some drama, with members butting heads over opposing views on what the ANC should look like going forward.

One of the issues that might be on the agenda for the NEC is the party's integrity commission's report on the Phala Phala scandal. Mokonyane stated that the NEC should not focus solely on the report stating the meeting should focus on the mandate the NEC was given.

South Africans weigh in on Mokonyane's view that the NEC is weak

Citizens wonder where Mokonyane included herself in the statement, as she's an NEC member.

Here are some comments:

@Isikhova1 said:

"I’m still waiting for her to pick the rand back up."

@KhulekaniNtul12 agreed:

"She is telling the truth."

@InhouseAgent4 claimed:

"She destroyed the water and sanitation department and went to accept red meat, booze, CCTV cameras and many more corrupt gifts. Now she’s telling us about the weaknesses of leadership. Corrupt politicians."

Ex-minister Mokonyane slams “evil comrades” for playing cheap and populist politics by attacking Ramaphosa

In a related matter, Briefly News reported that former Minister of Environmental Affairs Nomvula Mokonyane criticised "evil" African National Congress (ANC) comrades for publically bashing President Cyril Ramaphosa this close to party elections.

The ruling party will host its 55th national elective conference between the 15 and 20 December in Nasrec, Johannesburg. The build-up to the election has been tense, with many ANC members coming out of the woodwork to criticise Ramaphosa.

Speaking on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast, Mokonyane claimed that those publically criticising Ramaphosa were engaging in "cheap and populist politics", TimesLIVE reported.

