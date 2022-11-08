The nomination process for the ANC's 55th elective conference has come to a close with a couple of surprise endorsements

The ruling party's veterans league has nominated former deputy to president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka to reprise her role as second in command

Some ANC NEC members have questioned the validity of the nomination, citing Mlambo-Ngcuka defection to Cope in 2009 as a red flag

JOHANNESBURG - Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has clenched support from the African National Congress Veterans League, which has endorsed Mlambo-Ngcuka for the position of ANC deputy president during an incumbent sitting on Monday.

ANC Veterans have nominated Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka for the position of ANC deputy president. Image: Mike Coppola

Source: Getty Images

Mlambo-Ngcuka's nomination by the elders has incited some ANC members' ire. Mlambo-Ngcuka, who previously filled the deputy president position, left the ruling party for Cope in 2009, which has raised questions about why the veterans league would back her from members of the ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC).

The party is now questioning the validity of the nomination by examining whether she has been in the ANC for 10 years, as required by the conference guidelines.

According to TimesLIVE, an NEC member doubted that 10 years had lapsed since Mlambo-Ngcuka returned to the fold. Mlambo-Ngcuka's detractors won't have to wait long to have their questions answered, as the electoral committee will soon start checking if all candidates meet the criteria for nomination.

Other candidates nominated by the veterans league include Gwen Ramokgopa for secretary, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule for deputy secretary and Barbara Creecy as treasurer-general. EWN reported that Joel Netshitenzhe was proposed for the position of ANC national chairperson.

South Africans react to Phumzile Mlambo Ngcuka's nomination

South Africans are on the fence about Mlambo-Ngcuka's nomination, with some claiming the former deputy president had her chance.

Below are some opinions:

@FreddyAdam13 commented

"With due respect, not again"

@lilizana223 suggested:

"Let's make her the president, please."

@LesetjaMagongwa claimed:

"Obviously, veterans will always select within themselves for their own selfish gains."

ANC Women’s League snubs Dlamini-Zuma by endorsing Ramaposa for party president, wants Thandi Modise as Deputy

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) has thrown its weight behind President Cyril Ramaphosa, endorsing him for a second term as ANC president.

The ANCWL national task team (NTT) met on Monday, 7 November, where Ramaphosa amassed 52 votes and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the league's previous candidate in 2017, only garnered seven.

The ANCWL elected Defence Minister Thandi Modise as Ramaphosa's second in command, claiming that their representative was best suited for the deputy president position.

