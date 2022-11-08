All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMAs) have been postponed to 2023 after some changes were made

The award ceremony will now be hosted in a french speaking African country for the first time since it started

Multiple South African artists were nominated for the AFRIMAs, including Zakes Bantwini, DJ Black Coffee and Makhadzi, to name a few

All the nominees for the 2022 AFRIMAs will have to wait longer to find out if they won. The award ceremony has been delayed to January 2023.

The AFRIMAs were to be held in December 2022, but the organisers and the new host country, Senegal, announced that the event would be postponed. The event will recognise the talent of incisions all over Africa, and a number of South Africans entertainers have been nominated.

AFRIMAs cancelled for 2022

The 8th AFRIMAs were moved to 12 January 2023 instead of December 2022. Daily Sun reports that the event will be in Dakar, Senegal, until 15 January 2023. The president and executive producer of the Awards explained that the event will highlight the Senegalese culture of "hospitality, warmth and generosity."

The Awards will also celebrate the talent of African musicians from "young and old generations", as explained by the African Union commission executive Angela Martins. South African musicians representing the country are Blxckie Zakes Bantwini, Master KG, Makhadzi and DJ Black Coffee, Nadia Nakai, Dala Thuzkin, A-Reece, Focalistic and Pulani Maphari.

Nominated artists are Mzansi's faves, such as Zakes, who received four nominations from AFRIMA. Fans constantly show him love on the socials.

andanezwe Dlamini commented:

"Oh my goodness I love him my crush."

Morwedi Ya Donald

"He works very hard."

Thabsile Thabee Vilakazi

"Yoh I love him hle, I can listen to his music the whole dae....aah cha mftwet' you've got a Gift ,isn't it too soon to retire though? but what can we say."

Sbonelo Mciza

"Well done Zakes it shows growth and diversity not ending up asking for help financially . I'm sure going for something different as it shocking to others."

Nonhlanhla KaNjomane Ngema

"Well deserved bro it doesn't matter anymore that they stole his song of the year win on Ukhozi FM."

