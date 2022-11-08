Sizwe Dhlomo was left unimpressed by the African National Congress' political move at the Ekurhuleni elections

The media personality shared on Twitter that he has never seen other political parties making unthoughtful decisions

South Africans agreed with Siz while sharing lengthy posts contributing to the discussion analysing the ANC's decision

Sizwe Dhlomo shared his unwavering opinion about the Ekurhuleni mayor elections as the EFF and ANC went head to head.

The radio and TV personality couldn't believe the African National Congress' (ANC) decision a few minutes before voting took place.

Sizwe Dhlomo says ANC's Ekurhuleni election decision was silly. Image: @sizwedhlomo

According to IOL, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ANC agreed to elect EFF's Nkululeko Dunga as Ekurhuleni mayor. However, that fell off when ANC abruptly decided to nominate their Chief Whip in the region Jongisizwe Dlabathi.

The ANC's decision didn't sit well with Siz, as he called out the ruling party on Twitter. Sizwe said the ANC's decision was silly, and he's never witnessed a political party pulling a similar move. Sizwe said:

"Kodwa what was the ANC trying to do Ekurhuleni? SMH! This is the silliest sh!t I’ve ever seen!?"

Sizwe shared the post immediately after the votes went in and Democratic Alliance's Tania Campbell got reinstated. EWN reported that she beat the ANC's Jongisizwe with 124 votes out of 224.

Like Sizwe, South Africans were also not impressed with the ANC's move. They shared the following posts:

@DavidSegodave said:

"They went with the original JHB mood and did not calculate very well. They must forget about JHB."

@Thabo_Maubane shared:

"The internal ANC factions have led to a situation where they can’t use clear political strategies and leverage their think tank. Lately, anyone does as they see, which is the weakness opponents are not exploiting. A fragmented ANC is a weak ANC."

@ManciSiya posted:

"But yes, South African celebrities support the ANC moss . Sometimes I even question an average South African celebrity's education level. Moreover, I think thou art one exception."

@Sbu_Fo replied:

"They analysed Hellen Zilles videos insulting EFF leaders and thought EFF wouldn’t pitch. I saw Masina crying inside. He is hurt."

@Ziphelele_Ncube commented:

"They don’t want to share the metros while they have proven that they can no longer run all of them. EFF must take over and appoint Mbuyiseni to that position. EKurhuleni is important we need a muster to run it."

