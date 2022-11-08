Tania Campbell has been voted back as the City of Ekurhuleni after being ousted through a motion of no confidence

Campbell received 124 votes and was ushered back into power with help from the Economic Freedom Fighters

South Africans believe that Campbell and City of Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse should have a coffee date since they were both re-elected

JOHANNESBURG - In what seems to be a scene from a movie, ousted mayor Tania Campbell has been re-elected as the mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni.

After being ousted two weeks ago, Tania Campbell has been re-elected as the City of Ekurhuleni. Images: @City_Ekurhuleni

Source: Twitter

The Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor was voted out after the African National Congress (ANC) tabled a motion of no confidence against her.

According to News24, a special council sitting was held on Tuesday, 8 November, to elect a new mayor. Campbell was voted back in with 124 votes. She was up against the ANC's Jongizizwe Dlabathi, who failed to get enough votes after his political organisation walked out.

The Economic Freedom Fighters helped get Campbell to get re-elected, just as they did in 2017. Campbell was also voted back in because talks between the ANC and the EFF failed.

Instead of deciding on a candidate to become the new mayor, the EFF and ANC could not find common ground and decided to field their own candidates, according to EWN.

South Africans weigh in:

@Phallangbless said:

"This is exactly what happens when we all want to have power, and there's no room for common ground. Welcome back, Tania. @City_Ekurhuleni, back to basics."

@nathishabangu7 said:

"@mphophalatse1 should have coffee with Tania on how to work with those Helen Zille considers a threat... Ignore Helen & Fedex this is your cake girl.... Or Shadow Shabangu must share notes with Mike Moriarty... Lol "

@The_Sainted_one said:

"Apparently, it’s Thanks to EFF. I’m no EFF fan, but that was smooth that doesn’t mean I’m going to vote for them some of their policies don’t flow with me. But nice play."

@DaluxoloDdmketo said:

"South Africa is not ready for a coalition government."

@Dee0015_ said:

"Campbell was brought back to mayorship without her kicking and screaming, throwing tantrums, and running to courts and Twitter. I hope @mphophalatse1 is learning some discipline."

South African’s react: Ekurhuleni mayor Tania Campbell slips up and accidentally condones racism

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell put her foot in her mouth when confusing the word "condemn" with "condone" while addressing Tembisa residents.

EWN reported that earlier this week, the inhabitants of Tembisa took to the streets to protest the increase in water and electricity tariffs. The residents demanded that the Ekurhuleni mayor come out and publicly address them.

In a video that has since gone viral, the mayor says she condones violence and racism within the city of Ekurhuleni. A resident can be heard correcting her in the background, which she swiftly does, but it is too little too late, the damage has already been done.

