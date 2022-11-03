Former Democratic Alliance leader and Build One South Africa founder Mmusi Maimane said the EFF and ANC's indecisiveness is costing citizens

The opposition leader took to social media to slam how the two parties were stalling the appointment of a new mayor in the City of Ekurhuleni

Ekurhuleni has been without a mayor since the DA's Tania Campbell was ousted in a motion of no confidence last week

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane indirectly slammed the African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Ekurhuleni for stalling negotiations.

Mmusi Maimane criticised political parties for colluding at the expense of citizens in the aftermath of stalled negotiations between the ANC and EFF. Image: GUILLEM SARTORIO

Source: Getty Images

Maimane's criticisms come as the ANC and EFF are in a stalemate regarding the appointment of a new mayor in the City of Ekurhuleni. The stalemate forced the postponement of a council sitting with would have elected an executive mayor in the city.

The Bosa leader posted a critical tweet claiming that political parties are conspiring at the expense of citizens instead of forming coalitions for government.

Maimane warned:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"Leaders must rise up or sooner citizens will!"

Mayor of Tshwane Solly Msimanga also chimed in, stating that power struggles within the ANC and backtracking from the EFF have left the Ekurhuleni council in limbo, severely impacting service delivery, TimesLIVE reported.

Msimanga added that the two parties were costing citizens in Ekurhuleni money as the conuncill sitting that amounted to nothing because of their inability to agree had financial ramifications. The mayor of Tshwane claimed the impasse between the two parties illustrated why neither the ANC nor the EFF could not be trusted at the helm of the metro.

Citizens react to Maimane's criticism of the EFF and the ANC in Ekurhuleni

Mzansi is fed up with the power struggle between the Eff and ANC.

Below are some comments:

@Kinetic_1991 predicted:

"Unless there's an outright win by whoever,2024 and the next admin years will be littered with collusion rather than coalition."

@Teboho9kdy2 accused:

"You have nothing to offer for the citizens.. All you know is to throw tantrums here on Twitter."

@GregCryptoArt1 added:

"Greedy people fighting over the spoils of council rather than the people’s needs! Disgraceful!"

ANC-EFF partnership crumbles in tug-of-war over Ekurhuleni mayor position as negotiations reach standstill

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the election of a new mayor in the city of Ekurhuleni was thwarted by heated last-minute talks between the African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighter yesterday, 2 November.

Now it seems the disruption to the sitting of the council was for nothing, as the arduous negotiations between the two parties are at a standstill.

SowetanLIVE reported that infight within the ANC was the cause for the delay. Reportedly there were disagreements over the ruling party's support for EFF mayoral candidate Nkululeko Dunga.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News