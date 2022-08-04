The DA Mayor of Ekurhuleni has been dragged after ‘condoning racism’ while addressing residents in Tembisa

The faux pas took place after a series of violent protests in response to the water and electricity tariff hike that rocked Tembisa

South Africans are now debating whether this condoning was an honest mistake or if the Mayor said it deliberately

JOHANNESBURG – Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell put her foot in her mouth when confusing the word "condemn" with "condone" while addressing Tembisa residents.

Mayor of Ekurhuleni Tania Campbell accidentally said she “condones racism” in a public address following the Tembisa shutdown. Images: @Rakgadi_EM/Twitter & Luba Lesolle/Getty Images

EWN reported that earlier this week, the inhabitants of Tembisa took to the streets to protest the increase in water and electricity tariffs. The residents demanded that the Ekurhuleni mayor come out and publicly address them.

In a video that has since gone viral, the mayor says she condones violence and racism within the city of Ekurhuleni. A resident can be heard correcting her in the background, which she swiftly does but it is too little too late, the damage has already been done.

Now South Africans are debating whether this was a slip-up or whether the politician is simply showing her true colours.

This is what tweeps had to say:

@fulufhelo_DM commented:

"No matter how hard can one try to suppress it, eventually it will come out."

@maabajan explained:

"She made a mistake, she wanted to say 'I condemn'."

@josephletsholo1 lamented:

"Iyohhhh, what have we become as a Rainbow Nation?"

Some users chose to see the humour in it all.

@kabelodioka posted:

"Ja, now I believe this language came with a ship, even white South African can't speak it."

@tmmoila12 stated:

"She was condoning condoning until she condoned racism, heeeei, they were like, what are you saying?"

Eskom withdraws services in Tembisa amid violent protests, residents complain about high electricity rates

Briefly News previously reported that the violent protests in Tembisa in the East Rand, Johannesburg, have forced Eskom to withdraw services.

Since Monday, 1 August, community members have been striking over the lack of service delivery and issues with their electricity and municipal rates.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Eskom stated that services in Tembisa will only resume when it is safe for their employees to work there, a decision that has left many angered.

@David_Scheepers said:

"Tsek, we should go protest straight at Eskom once."

