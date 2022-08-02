Tembisa residents are about to be more frustrated as Eskom has taken the decision to withdraw services from the township

This comes after community members are engaged in strikes over the high cost of electricity in their township

South Africans have shown disdain for Eskom for temporarily withdrawing services, as this involves serious repercussions for people with businesses or health problems, for example

JOHANNESBURG - The violent protests in Tembisa in the East Rand, Johannesburg, have forced Eskom to withdraw services.

South Africans are angry that Eskom is withdrawing services from Tembisa amid violent protests. Images: Gianluigi Guercia & UILLEM SARTORIO / AFP

Since Monday, 1 August, community members have been striking over the lack of service delivery and issues with their electricity and municipal rates.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, Eskom stated that services in Tembisa will only resume when it is safe for their employees to work there, a decision that has left many angered.

The Tembisa Community Forum feels frustrated by the situation in Tembisa and alleges that the township is being overcharged and paying higher prices for electricity than in the City of Ekurhuleni.

Xolani Mnisi, a member of the forum, stated that many people in Tembisa are without electricity because they cannot afford the electricity rates, reports EWN. Mnisi explained that Tembisa residents are not protesting for free electricity, but they want lower rates so that they can afford to buy power.

"Tembisans are saying what we are being billed is wrong because you are being charged way higher than any other township in Ekurhuleni," Mnisi said.

The protests in Tembisa took a drastic turn and resulted in the deaths of four people. Disgruntled residents have even torched vehicles and municipal buildings to signal their frustrations.

South Africans call out Eskom

Heading online, South Africans were not happy that Eskom withdrew services from Tembisa amid protests. Here's what they had to say:

@David_Scheepers said:

"Tsek, we should go protest straight at Eskom once."

@rinmor said:

"That’s what’s called cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face."

@MapulaMokgosang said:

"As the people of #Tembisa are fighting for high electricity rates, Eskom is planning another hike. The current administration is for the rich. The poor get poorer by the day."

Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell alleges Tembisa protests were orchestrated to cause chaos amid 4 deaths

Briefly News previously reported that Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell believes the violent protest in Tembisa township was orchestrated to make the township ungovernable.

The protests over municipal rates, high electricity prices and service delivery have turned deadly, with four people confirmed dead so far. Protests escalated on Monday, 1 August, with several cars and buildings burnt.

Campbell explained that the flyers and WhatsApp messages that went out over the weekend indicate that false information was spread and the protest was planned. She added that the messages had not been sent by the Tembisa Community Forum.

