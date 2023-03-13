The Democratic Alliance has slammed ministers enjoying perks while millions of South Africans live in poverty

Party members protested outside the ministerial estate in Bryntirion, Pretoria and said officials are “living like rockstars”

DA shadow minister Dr Leon Schreiber slammed the ministerial handbook, saying it is not authorised by law

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

PRETORIA - Members of the DA protested outside the ministerial estate in Bryntirion, leaving South Africans divided.

DA members protested outside the ministerial estate in Bryntirion. Image: @Our_DA

Source: Twitter

The demonstration was in response to the poverty millions face while ministers and deputies enjoy the finer things in life. Party leader John Steenhuisen believes the situation in the country is unacceptable.

Steenhuisen said many citizens are unemployed and the economy continues to suffer while billions are spent on properties, luxury vehicles, generators and free water. He said the perks of being a minister are a “slap in the face” to those struggling to make ends meet, according to SABC News.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

“ANC cadres live like rockstars in multimillion-rand houses on the backs of the 60 million citizens who suffer daily as a result of the ANC government’s failures,” said the party.

Meanwhile, the official opposition party claims the ministerial handbook is not legally authorised. DA shadow minister for public service and administration Dr Leon Schreiber slammed the government for being responsible for the country’s crises.

He told The Citizen that the DA would demand that acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka expedite an investigation into the ministerial handbook guidelines.

Mzansi divided over DA’s protest

Sanele Kingdom Magagula said:

“The only political party which has South Africa's best interest at heart is the Democratic Alliance.”

Nyumani Mhinga commented:

“I wonder if DA gains power in 2024, they will not want these luxurious lifestyles as they are picketing against it.”

Gosebo Mathope wrote:

“On an issue-to-issue basis, this I support. That Ministerial Handbook was crafted with an assumption that all politicians will be ethical in South Africa.”

Isabel N Nondumiso Mavovo posted:

“Good work DA these ministers only think about themselves while a lot of people and children are going hungry and suffering.”

Andzani Mabunda added:

“The way these political parties are busy lately, one can tell that voting times are near than expected.”

DA wants Bheki Cele’s assurance national shutdown won’t turn violent, SA says: “Better talk to EFF”

Briefly News also reported that the Democratic Alliance has called for assurances that the planned national shutdown will not turn violent.

The political party wrote to Police Minister Bheki Cele in response to the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) shutdown set to take place on Monday, 20 March. In the letter, the party claims the shutdown threatens the economy, citizens’ safety and public and private infrastructure.

DA MP Andrew Whitfield claimed that lessons should be learnt from the unrest in 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News