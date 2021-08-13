Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane has spoken out against the xenophobic remarks that have been made about new Mayor of Joburg Jodilee Matonga

Matonga's nationality has come into question after the revelation that his father was of Zimbabwean nationality

Maimane stated that there is no room for xenophobia in South Africa and that people should rather engage with Matonga's political record

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Mmusi Maimane, the former leader of the Democratic Alliance, is the latest top politician to come to the defence of newly-appointed Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo, who has been subjected to xenophobic attacks.

Mmusi Maimane has defended newly-elected Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo, who has been subjected to xenophobic remarks. Images: Michele Spatari & @MogaseSolly

Source: Getty Images

Matongo was met with criticism after he stated during his acceptance speech as the new mayor that his father is a Zimbabwean immigrant, according to TimesLIVE. This revelation by Matongo seemed to have rubbed people in the wrong way with some expressing their discontent, claiming he is not South African.

The One SA Movement leader, Maimane, took to Twitter to clarify that Matongo is South African and stated that people should be more focused on his ideas and political track record rather than be xenophobic.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Maimane joins political parties opposing IEC’s application to postpone local government elections

Maimane is not eager about the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)'s plan to postpone the local government elections that were set to take place in October.

Maimane has stated as the leader of the One SA movement, he would be joining other political parties and organisations who are opposing the IEC's application, according to SABC News.

Maimane stated that South Africa need to prepare for the reality that we are going to have elections during the coronavirus pandemic and needed to start making preparations for that. He added that time was up for the political parties that are currently leading local governments.

He also gave an example of how the United States of America was able to hold elections in the pandemic.

"More than anything, imagine if you had told the people of America, please stick it up with President Trump because we’ve got Covid" said Maimane.

Maimane added that elections needed to go on as planned to protect our Constitution.

“We grew up with Jolidee Matango”: Malema defends Johannesburg Mayor

Briefly News previously reported that after xenophobic statements were made about him, Julius Malema has thrown his weight behind the newly appointed City of Johannesburg Mayor Jolidee Matongo.

Matongo was elected to the position of mayor following a special meeting held this week. Matongo is taking over from Mayor Geoff Makhubo, who died as a result of Covid-19 related complications.

The new mayor comes from Soweto and is an ANC member. Malema knew him from his time in the ANC Youth League and said that he remains a "black brother of mine" as he rubbished xenophobic claims about him.

Source: Briefly.co.za