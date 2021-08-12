“We Grew Up With Jodilee Matango”: Malema Defends Johannesburg Mayor

Newly appointed mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo has been the target of xenophobic attacks

EFF leader Julius Malema has come to the defence of the ANC mayor and called him his "brother"

Social media users reacted to Malema's statement with criticism and called him out for having double standards

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

After xenophobic statements were made about him, Julius Malema has thrown his weight behind the newly appointed City of Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo.

Matongo was elected to the position of mayor following a special meeting held this week.

Jolidee Matongo and Julius Malema knew each other from their time together in the ANC Youth League. Photo credit: @Julius_S_Malema

Source: Twitter

Matongo is taking over from mayor Geoff Makhubo who died as a result of Covid-18 related complications.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The new mayor comes from Soweto and is an ANC member. Malema knew him from his time in the ANC Youth League and said that he remains a black brother of mine as he rubbished xenophobic claims about him.

South Africans react to Malema's defence of Matongo

@nkagisangtj:

"Blood is thicker water brother. He's only a south African on paper. That's why he's not using he south mother's surname."

@Obriegaz:

"Some months ago you said Duduzani Zuma is not a South African because he was born in Mozambique and his mother is a Mozambican, and now Dodilee Matango is your brother, you are not to be trusted bro."

@mzania_r:

"Sello just because you in the YL accepted him it doesn't make others xenophobic when they reject him.

Sons & daughters of our neighbours must not be prioritized ahead of the locals & the notion that the local must sit idling & surrender their future to foreigners is alienating."

@Miraaj1000:

"I don't know what wrong with black South Africans, lot of African countries helped Mandela to fight and get independence and now look how black South Africans treat they own fellow blacks."

ANC’s Jolidee Matongo has been elected as Joburg’s new executive mayor

ANC member Jolidee Matongo has been elected as the new executive mayor of Johannesburg. Matonga's appointment was uncontested as he stood as the only nomination.

The City of Johannesburg municipality had been without a mayor since the death of Geoff Makhubo, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications on July 9, according to BusinessLIVE.

A special council meeting was held on Tuesday to elect the new mayor by the Speaker of the Johannesburg council Nonceba Molwele.

In an interview with eNCA, Matongo stated that his council was confident it would serve the City of Johannesburg better.

"We'll work thrice as hard as we promised. The city is in good hands, we can assure the residents." said Matongo.

Source: Briefly.co.za