Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) national head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya highlighted some achievements

He said 49 suspects were arrested for the theft of 8.5 million litres of fuel from Transnet pipes in the past year

Citizens took to social media to express anger over the fuel theft, with many saying lawlessness is rife in the country

JOHANNESBURG - Over 45 suspects were arrested following the theft of 8.5 million litres of fuel from Transnet pipes in the past year.

Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said fuel valued at R102 million was stolen from Transnet pipes. Image: Waldo Swiegers & @GovernmentZA

The fuel is worth about R102 million. Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) national head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya said the 49 arrests in the third quarter brought the total number to 210 since December 2019.

During a press briefing on Friday, 10 March, Lebeya said a total of 10 accused were successfully convicted.

Commenting on the Hawks’ achievements in the third quarter, he said at least 803 suspects were successfully secured before courts across the country in the third quarter, TimesLIVE reported.

The Hawks head said 229 accused individuals were convicted and sentenced, 12 of which are sharing 17 life-term imprisonment sentences. He said the arrests increased the number of accused people on court rolls to over 11 500.

Meanwhile, Lebeya said over 21 people were arrested for cash-in-transit robberies and nine convictions were secured between October and December 2022. According to News24, there were 57 CIT heists during the third quarter.

Mzansi angered by theft of Transnet fuel

Gadaffi Fifi Mudau said:

“Corruption in our country is a law itself.”

Mncedisi Gamede commented:

“They will be out on R500 bail and later given a suspended sentence.”

Alex Ribeiro posted:

“OMG this country is so finished.”

Lebo Lehlo Maela wrote:

“I wonder what will the sentence be, two years suspended, phela we know how it works.”

Emile Mohare added:

“In a lawless country that is allowed.”

Hawks apprehend two people for Transnet fuel theft after pressure drop indicted pipeline tampering

Briefly News also reported that a hosepipe connecting a house to a national Transnet fuel pipeline led to two suspects’ arrest in Vosloorus on Wednesday, 2 November.

A pressure drop alerted the Transnet depot in Germiston that a pipeline along the N3 highway in Phumula had been tampered with on Friday.

According to Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha, police intensified surveillance along the N3 highway using the latest technological gadgets upon being alerted of the potential fuel theft.

