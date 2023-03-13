The Democratic Alliance wrote to Police Minister Bheki Cele for assurance that the planned national shutdown would be peaceful

DA MP Andrew Whitfield believes the Economic Freedom Fighters’ shutdown will cause further problems for the country

Many citizens shared on social media that the party should be instead requesting assurance from the EFF rather than the police minister

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has called for assurances that the planned national shutdown will not turn violent.

The DA wrote to Bheki Cele asking for assurance that the EFF's national shutdown would not be violent. Image: Waldo Swiegers, Esa Alexander & Phill Magakoe

The political party wrote to Police Minister Bheki Cele in response to the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) shutdown set to take place on Monday, 20 March. In the letter, the party claims the shutdown threatens the economy, citizens' safety and public and private infrastructure.

DA MP Andrew Whitfield claimed that lessons should be learnt from the unrest in 2021. According to TimesLIVE, he called for police members to be fully prepared to contain any protest action that may affect the rights of others.

The EFF’s shutdown is to demand the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa and call for the end of loadshedding and the other issues plaguing the country.

Meanwhile, Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis took to Twitter to send a stern warning to the EFF. He said protest action would not be tolerated in the city.

“We will do what it takes to make sure children get to school on time, that workers can get to work, that our economy can keep running,” said Hill-Lewis.

The mayor said the shutdown would cause further issues in the country by hurting the economy, businesses and workers. He said that the protest is the exact opposite of what the EFF claims it stands for and added:

“Don’t be stupid, don’t organise a national shutdown and don’t try that nonsense in Cape Town.”

Mzansi weighs in on DA’s plea to Bheki Cele

Lesego Maake said:

“EFF had so many protests and they are always peaceful. Why are they making this a big deal?”

Cheryl Hart commented:

“Why doesn't the EFF organise something that will help this country, why do they always organise destructive, violent things?”

Nico Roets wrote:

“The DA should rather get those assurances from the EFF.”

Dewake Leon Loli posted:

“DA better talk to EFF for assurance rather than this minister of crime scenes, at least EFF will assure you.”

Rashid Gaffoor added:

“The EFF wanted the shutdown, and they asking people to join, hence any destruction etc should be squarely placed at the door of the EFF even if the person causing the crime is not an EFF member.”

