Newly appointed Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa plans to stay out of electricity and energy politics

He said he needs to “experience” the country’s electricity crisis before resolving it, leaving many citizens annoyed

Ramokgopa also said he is in favour of the Integrated Resource Plan that aims to procure generation capacity

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s comments on his new position have raised red flags among social media users.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa promises to keep away from energy politics. Image: Dwayne Senior & Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

Despite being recently sworn in, the minister has vowed to stay out of electricity and energy politics. He said he plans to conduct himself as a “portfolio manager” with executive authority.

Ramokgopa believes the country’s energy crisis cannot be resolved with the appointment of a minister. He said he needs to “experience” the electricity woes before resolving them, according to TimesLIVE.

The electricity minister said he is an engineer trained to resolve problems. He said the more impossible a task looks, the more eager he is to tackle it.

Ramokgopa said while his appointment as an electricity minister does not resolve loadshedding, his actions with role-players will deal with the crisis. He said he has endorsed the Integrated Resource Plan to secure energy in the country.

SABC News reported that the plan supports a diverse energy combination, including coal, solar and wind. Ramokgopa said he is in favour of the plan to set out South Africa’s aim for procuring generation capacity until 2030.

Electricity minister’s comments spark annoyance

@Jonatha63315790 said:

“How do you stay out of politics when you have been appointed as a minister? If you don't master that, then how the heck will you get us out of this energy mess? You can start by deporting all those foreigners who put strain on the electrical system. That's a hint from me to you.”

@serialidioot commented:

“So far all you have done is tell us what you are not going to do. South Africans are relying on you for a solution - do you have one? Can you find one? If not, be straight with us - we deserve honesty!”

@master_otu posted:

“Noooooooo. That is a terrible mistake! The entire electricity crisis is a political crisis. No matter your initiatives, you will be playing politics with ANC cadre interference.”

@Mageba87976781 wrote:

“Lies, lies and more lies.”

@Bassylona added:

“Okay, stop. You've said enough about what you're not going to do. Except solar panels, what else are you going to do?”

