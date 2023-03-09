Sharing a money-making tip on Twitter, one man had many people smiling with gratitude

Twitter user @therealxolo shared how he makes money by simply filling out questionnaires online

Mzansi thanked the man for the plug, and others shared their experiences with this side hustle

One guy had people smiling on Twitter when he shared how he earns money by simply filling out questionnaires online. This plug got a lot of people excited.

Times are tough, and working from home with multiple side hustles has become very attractive. So, you tune in when someone drops a Twitter thread to help you earn extra cash for doing something simple.

Mzansi man shares a money-earning tip on Twitter

Twitter user @therealxolo shared a post where he let people in on how he makes money by simply filling out questionnaires. He dropped some links and shared some proof of what he’s made.

Take a look:

The people thank the kind man for sharing the money plug

The comments were quickly filled with questions, appreciation and others sharing their tips and struggles.

Read what some had to say:

@therainqueen_ said:

“Awesome plug.”

@Blaq_Hawk1 said:

“Bro your recommendations always come in handy.”

@matsietsimotho1 said:

“Just FYI: PayPal funds can be transferred into an FNB account.”

@Aytheking101 said:

“Nah, the verification be my problem.”

@shiluvankuna said:

“I'll try my luck.”

SA man shows the R2 495 he managed to save from January with just spare change, peeps share their piggy banks

In related news, Briefly News reported that it is hard to save when money is tight, but a few spare coins and small notes can go a long way if you stash them for 12 months. One man took to social media to show off his impressive stash.

With many families living paycheque to paycheque, the art of saving is not something everyone is taught. However, saving doesn’t have to mean millions, a little goes a long way.

Twitter user @KabeloMohlah02 was pleased to see that he had saved a whopping R2 495 since January, so he shared the great news online. To some, that is almost a whole salary!

