A young man and his domestic worker had Mzansi tripping over the resemblance that they share

TikTok user @mcsteenkamp38 posted a dance challenge that he and his domestic did

People were gobsmacked by how much the two looked alike and blew up the clip

One young man and his trusty domestic worker recorded a TikTok dance clip, but their dance moves did not send them viral; it was their similarities.

They say couples start looking like one another after spending too much time together. Could this be true with a domestic and the child of their employee?

Mzansi young man and domestic worker go viral on TikTok

TikTok user @mcsteenkamp38 dropped a comeback clip of him and his lovely domestic busting some moves. There is no denying they share a special bond; this video is precious!

Take a look:

TikTok users cannot get over how similar these two look

People could not see past the similarities between the young man and his domestic worker. The comment section was filled with questions asking if they knew they are one lol.

Read some of the comments:

@Sbothegoddess said:

“Are guys aware that your facial features look the same? nose eyes, you guys look together man ❤️❤️”

@Omphemetse said:

“Serious question: why do you look together? La tshwana maan❤️”

@❤️Unabantu❤️ said:

“Guys!!! You look alike ”

@MwiLah said:

“I don't know but you guys look alike.”

@laurynkraukamp said:

“I love this.”

