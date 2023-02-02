A Tiktoker made a video with his housekeeper, who was in on the joke as they made a hilarious demonstration

The pair decided to make fun of a motivational speaker on the app who was trying to get deep with people

Online users were in stitches as the duo made their point without saying a word to discredit the motivational speaker

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Two TikTok creators, a man and a domestic worker, helped him deliver a joke. The pair reacted to a motivational speaker giving people advice about life and using their phones.

A comedic pair, a man and a domestic worker, made fun of a motivational speaker. Image: @joshandcaroline

Source: UGC

The housekeeper and man left people in stitches in their viral video, as they showed people how useless the motivational speaker's advice was.

TikTok of man making fun of motivational speaker with domestic worker goes viral

A motivational speaker's message was proven to be quite useless by @joshandcaroline. This man and a domestic worker joined forces to show people that the so-called speaker did not say anything profound. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Online users react to motivational speaker's advice being followed

Peeps love to see comedic skits and online users were in stitches as they loved how these two proved that the motivational speaker was not saying anything of substance. People could not stop laughing at how the pair literally did everything mentioned in the supposed inspirational clip.

K commented:

"He said nothing."

Dijah commented:

"Wahala be like motivational speaker."

aalzhendricksz commented:

"The confusion I’m facing rn."

JOS3 commented:

"Why you trying to make my day?"

gillian.hudson21 commented:

"What a load of bull! Love your TikToks!"

Anna Ray commented:

"Wow! So fake deep."

Kirachanna commented:

"Some motivational speakers will ruin your life and confuse your confusion."

Malcolm confronts Thembi about R5k in fines, sis tells him to “sort it out”

Briefly News previously reported that Malcolm Wentzel found out that his domestic worker, Thembi, had racked up over R5k in traffic fines on the car he bought her. Confronting her, Malcolm caught the moment on camera and Mzansi is here for it.

The people of South Africa love the relationship Malcolm and Thembi have. Like this video and many others, true respect, love and care are shown, mixed in with hilarious humour.

Malcolm shared a video on TikTok showing him confronting Thembi about all the fines. Being the chill person that she is, Thembi just tells Malcolm to “sort it out.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News