A video taken in Palestine shows a mysterious form in the sky that looked like a heavenly being

The clip went viral as people in the video were yelling loudly, as they thought that they saw an angel

People were in the comments dismissing the claims with their explanations about the sightings

Online users reacted to seeing a video of what many said was an angel. Netizens evaluated the footage and were not convinced that the people in the videos were right.

People in a video claiming that they spotted an angel and people on the internet disagreed. Image: TikTok/loyal_prints20202

The video got hundreds of likes as people tried to figure out what was happening. The screams in the video sounded convincing to some.

TikTok of supposed angel spotting in Palestine goes viral

People were not convinced after seeing footage of an 'angel'. In the video, people scream and a man points at the sky to show a white mass with a human-like figure swirling in the sky. Watch the TikTok video below:

Online users react to claims about angel spotted in Palestine

Netizens are often doubtful of any alleged supernatural sightings. Many people commented that it was fake as they always received similar videos from unreliable sources. Peeps flooded the comments to cast doubt on the clip by referencing the Bible. According to Blue Letter Bible, angels are often said to come in human form.

Luke Miller commented:

"Awesome video editing skills."

Trevor Khaba commented:

"Have people read what the Bible says about what angels look like."

EbyDivine commented:

"People stop it...99% of angels are in human form. Allow GOD use you as a good angel to your fellow human."

Misaine commented:

"When you read and know that angels don't look that way, soo tall and big."

get in my Deli commented:

"I'm a huge believer in everyone's faith, but no belief myself. This means a lot to many people. It looks real."

therandomsection_ commented:

"This AI technology is getting better."

Rodaina4u commented:

"This looks like a video my aunts would send in the group app."

'Meteor' in SA activates Mzansi CSIs as mysterious object causes debate

Briefly News previously reported that online users reacted to seeing what many assumed to be a meteor. Many thought the rock looked like it came from outer space.

Pictures convinced people that they were seeing something more serious. Many people were unconvinced that the sighting wasn't anything special.

A clip and some snaps posted by @Gift_Makoti_ shows something that looks like a meteor. Many people gathered to discuss what they saw.

Source: Briefly News