Thembi got over R5k in traffic fines and Malcolm Wentzel recorded the moment he confronted her

The hilarious video shows Thembi telling Malcolm “don’t worry” and to call their “connection” who they took a snap with

The people of Mzansi loved seeing these two, especially working through sticky situations, they are a vibe

Malcolm Wentzel found out that his domestic worker Thembi had racked up over R5k in traffic fines on the car that he bought her. Confronting her, Malcolm caught the moment on camera and Mzansi is here for it.

Malcolm Wentzel caught Thembi in over R5k in traffic fines and she was chill about it. Image: TikTok / Malcolm Wentzel

The people of South Africa love the relationship Malcolm and Thembi have. Like this video, and the many others, true respect, love and care is shown, mixed in with hilarious humour.

Malcolm shared a video on TikTok showing him confronting Thembi about all the fines. Being the chill person that she is, Thembi just tells Malcolm to “sort it out.”

Apparently, Malcolm and Thembi took a snap with a traffic cop who is a fan, and now sis thinks he will make this situation go away, lol.

The people of Mzansi laugh at Thembi’s reaction to the fines

Thembi deserves an award for the most entertaining domestic. For her to be so chilled about R5k in fines, it shows just how well the Wentzels’ have taken care of her. Thembi knows they have her back, always, and Mzansi respects that.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@noncebamthembu563 said:

“I'm thankful that we still have people like Malcom in the country”

@Mrstealurgirl1996 said:

“Actually that was so sweet saying she's family.”

@user4278101562688 said:

“I am always laughing when I see this family”

@Michelle Mawiwi said:

“ I laughed hard sort it out ”

@bulies4 said:

“ Mam Thembi don't worry.”

