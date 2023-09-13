Dumisani Mbebe discussed his experience transitioning to Netflix for the thriller series Savage Beauty , promising fans a more suspenseful Season 2 with a complex portrayal of his character, Don Bhengu

Mbebe highlighted the advantages of Netflix, citing its broader international audience, larger budget, and special perks, noting that the platform treats actors like A-listers

Savage Beauty fans can anticipate the return of familiar characters and the introduction of new faces in Season 2, creating a love-hate relationship with Don Bhengu

Dumisani Mbebe recently spoke about how the experience of switching over to Netflix has been. The former Generations star who plays Don Bhengu in the suspenseful Netflix thriller Savage Beauty said Mzansi should look out for a more exciting Season 2.

Dumisani Mbebe on what fans can expect from Savage Beauty S2

Social media users are ecstatic after the announcement that their favourite series Savage Beauty will be hitting the television screens soon.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Dumisani Mbebe who plays one of the lead roles says Season 2 is going to bring more suspense and fans should look forward to having a love-hate relationship with Don.

He said some fans will understand that his character does what needs to be done to protect his family, and others will hate him. The star added that the show will bring back old characters and introduce new faces that fans would not want to miss.

Dumisani Mbebe chats about switching over to Netflix

Dumisani Mbebe added that the streaming giant Netflix provides a larger audience for the viewers because people from different countries can also access it. He also spoke about how Netflix is different from local productions because of the budget and other perks that he gets to enjoy.

"Netflix is rich in terms of the number of countries your work is going to be seen in and the stakes are higher. The budget is bigger. There are a few perks you get to enjoy. It is like you are shooting a movie but you are shooting a series. You get treated like the A-lister you are. I'm sure if local productions had the same budget they would go to the same lengths."

