Sonia Mbele went on her Twitter page to complain about loadshedding ruining her plans and she tagged the president

The actress said she went to bed with no electricity and when she woke in the morning it was still dark

Mzansi Tweeps roasted her for being silent on the issue in the past and only speaking up after she was inconvenienced

Sonia Mbele's rant on Twitter about loadshedding was not received well by a lot of South Africans. She expressed her frustration about being in the dark for extended hours and directed her anger at President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The actress said she woke up early to get ready for an unveiling ceremony but the loadshedding left her disappointed.

The tone of her tweets rubbed people the wrong way, and soon she was trending on the social media platform at number 1.

She reacted to the public's outcry and tweeted that she has been silent on the issue because she doesn't engage in politics.

"Guys I’ve been so quiet because I literally don’t do POLITICS. But I am done with this bullsh*t."

Sonia explained that like many people she is frustrated, and maybe a new party should be formed to challenge to politics.

The thing is I know I’m not the only one that’s frustrated, so please SATAFRICA don’t think I don’t see you! I just feel maybe it’s time for a 'F*ck It Political Party'!"

Mzansi's comments about Sonia Mbele's tweets

@sgigaba said:

"Common sense should tell you that's not loadshedding. You need to call the municipality there, it could be a fault in the area."

@MbaliNzimande12 posted:

"Manifesting for Sonia Mbele to send her abusive son to deal with President Ramaphosa once."

@PravinMustGo suggested:

"You see the frustration bo sisi Sonia are feeling right now, come 2024 they must remember that feeling."

@Neontsoelengoe1 asked:

"Many young ones are looking up to you as a role model. Is this how we should address a sitting president?

@Thabza_sbanyoni stated:

"You only speak now because it affects your unveiling?"

@Lisa_theFirst suggested:

"Use cold water Mam'Mbele. It’s summer after all."

@Patricia_Bantom asked:

"Was Sonia not part of the celebrities who influenced the masses to vote for ANC?"

