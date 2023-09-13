Musician Jub Jub celebrated his show Uyajola 9/9 after it dethroned the historic TV drama Shaka iLembe

The show was announced as DStv's most-watched show for the month of August

Despite the ongoing allegations against the Ndikhokhela hitmaker, netizens celebrated with and congratulated him

'Uyajola 9/9' host Jub Jub is happy that his show has topped the charts and is DStv's most-watched show in August.

Source: Instagram

Jub Jub is a man of steel despite everything he is facing, from sexual allegations to physical abuse. He celebrated after hearing news of his show ranking number one.

Jub Jub celebrates Uyajola 9/9's win

Despite facing 13 counts of multiple charges, the Ndikhokhele hitmaker beamed with joy after hearing that his MojaLove explicit cheating show Uyajola 9/9 reality show was DStv's most-watched show for August 2023.

The musician went online to celebrate his show's victory of dethroning the historic series Shaka iLembe from the number one spot.

Jub Jub shared a picture on his Instagram timeline, it was captioned:

"Humility & your support has brought me this far. While they talk, God keeps on elevating me. Numbers don’t lie Jub did. There’s a God. Thank you for the undying support, Jubnation #uyajola99 #jubsundays #jubjub."

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate with Jub Jub

Shortly after, the Uyajola 9/9 host Jub Jub shared the snapshot, thanking the Jubnation for their undying support. Social media users celebrated with the Ndikhokhela hitmaker.

Netizens flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages:

Miss_Leekay_ responded:

"We won’t stop to support you ngwaneso Jub lamaswidi amaningi."

Lekgaunamedi wrote:

"Wishing the show don’t end, Moja Love is sleeping on this show. SA love the show. It shouldn’t end."

Muchukwa said:

"It's my fav now and I like the way Jub Jub instigates."

Emkay_Lebelo said:

"Yah Mzansi ka mjolo congrats my guy!!! #1."

Bathabile_Amantle2018 wrote:

"Forever, team Jubnation, big love for you Jub."

Tman7258_t responded:

"Yasss you deserve a second chance. You served your term. And before jail, you were in the entertainment industry so that's your talent bread for sure. May they see you rising beyond what the devil is trying to plot against you."

Lerato_Lee_moremane replied:

"This is your show Jub and you're doing great."

Jub Jub returns to Uyajola 9/9

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Jub Jub returns to Uyajola 9/9 amid an arrest scandal. He was detained on charges of alleged assault, attempted murder and molestation and released on bail a few hours later.

The channel issued a statement acknowledging his arrest and said it would monitor the situation. The Ndikhokhele rapper had taken to his social media a few days before his arrest to announce that he was returning to host the popular Sunday cheating show, which was well-received.

