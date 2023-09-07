Shaka iLembe fans eagerly anticipate Season 2 and speculate about its storyline, particularly focusing on King Zwide, King Dingiswayo, and Shaka Zulu's dynamic

Shaka iLembe fans have taken to social media to share their predictions of what will happen in the highly anticipated Season 2.

Shaka iLembe viewers predict Season 2 storyline

South Africans are still ecstatic about the news that their favourite soapie Shaka iLembe will return for another explosive season. The historic drama which has been trending every week after its premiere ended on a high note.

Taking to Twitter fans shared predictions of what will happen between King Zwide, portrayed by Wiseman Mncube, King Dingiswayo played by Thembinkosi Mthembu and Shaka Zulu, portrayed by the talented Lemogang Tsipa.

Many believe that Dingiswayo will die in Season 2 after being poisoned by Senzangakhona.

Viewers of the Mzansi Magic drama series have been speculating that King Dingiswayo might have played a sinister role in the death of Shaka's father, King Senzangakhona kaJama (played by Senzo Radebe), during the first season.

The suspicion arises from Senzangakhona falling ill shortly after consuming traditional beer provided by Dingiswayo, who also exhibited bad vibes during the ceremony in the final episode.

Shaka iLembe viewers share thoughts on the Season 2 storyline

The show has been charting trends as fans discuss what they think will happen in Season 2.

@nomandlabobo said:

"Why do I think Dingiswayo poisoned Senzangakhona. Heh."

@Sisa_0506 wrote:

"History tells that Zwide killed Dingiswayo. I hope he doesn't kill him tonight bakithi. #ShakaiLembeMzansi."

