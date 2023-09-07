After Shaka iLembe had concluded its first season, South Africa had been waiting in anticipation for its replacement

A new show that will take over the 8pm timeslot has been announced, and it is a musical series highlighting the rise of Amapiano

Thato Dithebe will be playing his very first lead role in the series Mzansi is not jumping for joy for

A new show centred around the popular South African music genre, Amapiano will be replacing Shaka iLembe.

TV presenter and actor Thato Dithebe has landed his very first lead role on a show that has taken over 'Shaka iLembe's time slot.

Source: Instagram

Shaka iLembe's replacement announced

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela has announced a new show titled Kokota will be taking the Sunday 8pm slot.

The musical series is centred around the rise of Amapiano, and the new kid on the block, Thato Dithebe, plays the lead.

This will be Thato Dithebe's very first lead role.

"New show set in Mamelodi, starring newcomer Thato Dithebe in his debut lead role, with the premise around Amapiano. Kokota replaces #ShakaiLembeMzansi on the 8 pm slot. Premieres this Sunday on Mzansi Magic."

Watch the trailer below:

Mzansi reacts to new series

Following Phil's announcement, Mzansi is not jumping for joy.

Shaka iLembe fans were worried about what they would watch on Sunday nights now that the series has ended.

@BoituRSA said:

"The trailer is not convincing. We will see on Sunday. Will definitely watch."

@gopolang6 joked:

"Lol, ooks like Mzansi Bioskop film."

@MaggieMagz_ZA said:

"The language is nowhere near siPitori."

@yiri_yama asked:

"Can't they bring back Igazi?"

@GormlessTwonk replied:

"I have to hand it to them, they know their target market. This shaka thing is exactly what the Amapiano gang would enjoy. And Mzansi Magic shows are made for them."

@OpinionatedZulu reacted:

"What a downgrade."

Thato excited about new role as Tshepang Phiri

Sharing the good news with his followers, Thato introduced his character, Tshepang Phiri.

"A son. A brother. A friend. An AMAZING musician. Looking forward to introducing you all to Tshepang Phiri. Every Sunday at 8pm! #KokotaMzansi 012 to the world."

Shaka iLembe cast members express gratitude

In a previous report from Briefly News, the cast of the iconic show bid farewell to the series.

They thanked the crew and cast in heartfelt messages, as she also announced that season two is confirmed.

