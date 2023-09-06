Shaka iLembe cast members showed gratitude to the iconic show as they bid farewell

Executive producer, Nomzamo Mbatha thanked the crew and cast, as she also announced that season two is confirmed

Fans of the show sent love to the cast members and praised the iconic series for a great first season

Cast members of 'Shaka iLembe' Thembinkosi and Hope bid farewell to the iconic show alongside executive producer and cast member Nomzamo Mbatha. Image: @nomzamo_m, @thembinkoosi_mthembu, @hope_mbhele

Source: Instagram

As the sun set on the inaugural season of Shaka iLembe, the cast members showed gratitude to the iconic show and the historic production.

Cast members bid farewell to Shaka iLembe

With a historic production that exceeded viewers' expectations, Shaka iLembe became an unmissable iconic show every Sunday on Mzansi Magic with its exceptional storytelling and compelling characters.

Cast members Thembinkosi Mthembu, Hope Mbhele and executive producer and lead cast member Nomzamo Mbatha poured out their hearts online, thanked the production and gave their heartfelt gratitude for being part of this iconic show.

Nomzamo Mbatha shared that words can never be enough, she thanked all the cast members and crew who were involved in creating this amazing production. Nomzamo also mentioned that season two of Shaka iLembe has officially been confirmed.

Nomzamo said:

"Siyabonga to every single person for going on this journey with us. Thankful to @bomb_productions @zwabheka @angus__gibson Nhlanhla Mtaka @mzansimagic @dstvza @multichoice_group @sasapiliso @sanele_w_shibe @dstv_mediasales and so many more for this feat!"

See her post below:

Actress Hope Mbhele and actor Thembinkosi also shared their heartfelt gratitude on their timeline.

Hope thanked the Bomb Production for the journey and mentioned that a South African production like this one has never captured her.

"As an actor that was blessed to be a part of the journey, I’m just so grateful. Once again, well done to everyone involved. You are amazing."

See the post here:

Thembinkosi mentioned that he is grateful to everyone who guided him and reassured him through his journey on Shaka iLembe.

He said:

"@bomb_productions, thank you for giving me the stage and the freedom to bring uGodongwana\Dingiswayo to life. What a pleasure and true honour it’s been for me and every young man in South Africa. Till we meet again, DINGISWAYO. Siyabonga MZANSI."

See his post below:

Fans shower Shaka iLembe cast members will love

As the curtain falls on season one, the excitement for what lies ahead continues to build. Fans of the iconic show showed the cast members some love and flooded their comment sections with heartfelt comments:

Nolwazingubeni wrote:

"You were simply stellar! Angazi ke osisi bazobukani ngama Sundays manje."

Voodur_nuz praised:

"Eyi awekho amazwi to describe what you did with the character. You are now in the history books well done Zizou. Uyibekile induku ebandla. Mana njalo Mvelase. @thembinkosi__mthembu."

Tshepiie_phala said:

"The best thing to ever happen to SA film industry."

Mzansimagic responded:

"Into emnandi iyaphindwa! Listen, you can't stop this inferno! Kusazovutha amalangabi. Season 2. Sisendleleni. #ShakaiLembeMzansi."

Nandi_gambu wrote:

"Can't they repeat season one while we wait for season two. I can't live without this show."

Nonku Williams wrote:

"My eyes were glued throughout the entire season!!!!"

Sivenathi Mabuya-Bukani responded:

"Congratulations, beautiful."

Hope Mbhele bids farewell to her character

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that actress Hope Mbhele confirmed that her screen time on Shaka iLembe has come to an end.

The actress played the fictional role of Baleka, a healer for the Mthethwa King Jobe and King Makhasana of the Mabhudu. She took to Instagram to reflect on her emotional departure scene in last week's episode. Fans of the hit Mzansi Magic show praised her for delivering Baleka's story with class and grace.

Source: Briefly News